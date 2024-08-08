Ange Postecoglou views Cristian Romero as one of the most important players in his Tottenham squad but reports suggest that Real Madrid are weighing up a move for him.

The centre-back is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the Premier League on his day and it’s no surprise to see Carlo Ancelotti keen to take him to the Bernabeu.

Romero, 26, made 33 Premier League appearances for Spurs last season, scoring five goals and helping his team to keep seven clean sheets in the process.

He will be one of the first names on Tottenham’s team sheet again this term but according to reports from Spain, Real Madrid could try and ‘snatch’ him this summer.

It’s claimed that Los Blancos are preparing to submit an opening bid of €50m (£43.06m) for the Argentine international.

Romero is under contract with Tottenham until 2027 and is happy in North London, but may find it difficult to turn down Real Madrid if they agree a fee for him.

Tottenham demand £150m for Real Madrid target

Romero was a target for Real Madrid before their chase for Leny Yoro, who ultimately joined Manchester United. It appears that interest remains intact as the clock ticks down on the window closing on August 30.

As previously reported, however, Tottenham have zero intention of selling him unless Madrid are willing to spend a sensational fee on the defender.

Reliable reports suggest that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has informed the Spanish giants that it will take £150m (€175m) to sign Romero this summer.

This comes after the centre-back’s stock was enhanced following a solid Copa America campaign with Argentina.

They conceded just one goal in five matches with Romero on the pitch, highlighting his influence on the global stage.

Furthermore, Romero has indicated that he wants to spend at least one more season with Tottenham before considering a move elsewhere.

“I always strive to play at my best. I have a lot of respect for Tottenham. They’ve always given me a lot of support here, so I like playing here. I don’t think about other clubs or their possibilities,” Romero said in a recent interview.

“I know there’s a lot of talk about a possible move, but I’m calm. At my club I play differently to the national team, more forward. I still have years left in Europe and I want to see where I can go. Hopefully this year we can win a title at Tottenham.”

