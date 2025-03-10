Tottenham Hotspur look set for a major transfer blow this summer following reports that Real Madrid are preparing to make their move for a £50million defensive target.

Spurs have had some real issues at the back this season, although much of that has been down to the crippling injury crisis that has seen the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies and Radu Dragusin all spend time on the sidelines.

Things are thankfully starting to improve, with Romero and Van de Ven both back in action in the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Sunday, while Udogie has been featuring recently and Davies is now back in training.

Tottenham did bring in Kevin Danso on loan in January with an option to buy that looks like it will be taken up after some solid performances from the Austria international. However, with Dragusin out until the end of the year with his ACL, they are still expected to be in the market for another centre-back this summer.

Indeed, there is even growing talk that Romero could be offloaded if a concrete offer comes in from long-time suitors Real Madrid, with the Argentine struggling on his return from injury against Bournemouth.

One of many Cherries stars who stood out in that game on Sunday was Spanish defender Dean Huijsen, who recently emerged as a Spurs target for the summer.

Indeed, a recent report suggested that Tottenham are ready to ‘aggressively push’ for the impressive 19-year-old’s signature as part of building their long-term strategy.

Huijsen has certainly won many admirers since his move to Bournemouth from Serie A last summer, having previously been on the books of Juventus. He made just one appearance for the Turin giants and spent last season on loan at Roma before his €18.2million switch to the south coast.

The youngster has made 22 appearances in the Premier League this season, including starring in the 2-2 draw with Spurs on Sunday – showing Ange Postecoglou his qualities first hand.

However, it looks like Tottenham are set to face disappointment in their chase for his signature, with talkSPORT revealing that Huijsen has now emerged a ‘major target’ for Real Madrid.

Real ready for defensive rebuild

The defender currently has a contract with Bournemouth until 2030, although that deal contains a £50m release clause which is set to come into effect this summer.

Given the growing interest, it’s common knowledge that the Cherries are pushing to give Huijsen a new deal and increase that exit clause. However, they are fully aware of the clubs that are starting to court the centre-back and are also preparing for the possibility that he could leave – with the likes of Liverpool also showing significant interest.

As for Real’s interest, they are eyeing defensive reinforcements ahead of next season following an injury-hit campaign which has seen stars David Alaba, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal all miss action.

Losing out on Huijsen would certainly come as a big blow to Tottenham’s current recruitment strategy, one which also saw them bring in teenagers Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall over the summer.

It now just remains to be seen whether or not Real can convince the Bournemouth to return to his homeland, although he was actually born in Holland before moving to Marbella at the age of five.

IN FOCUS: The rise of Dean Huijsen

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ Huijsen was born in Amsterdam in April 2005.

➡️ His family relocated to Spain in 2010 and he played for Costa Unida CF de Marbella.

➡️ Malaga signed him for their academy in 2015.

➡️ Juventus signed him in 2021, initially to play for their U17 team.

➡️ In January 2023, he was promoted to Juventus’ Next Gen (U23) team, enabling him to play among professionals in Serie C.

➡️ Huijsen earned his senior debut for Juventus in October 2023, coming on as a substitute in a Serie A game.

➡️ Roma took Huijsen on loan in January 2024 at the express wish of Jose Mourinho (who was sacked that same month).

➡️ He scored his first Serie A goal in February 2024 – and then another later that month after carrying the ball out from defence and shooting from distance.

➡️ In March 2024, he committed his international future to Spain, being called up to their U21 team.

➡️ He made his last appearance for Roma in April 2024 and was an unused sub in their last five Serie A games of the season.

➡️ Bournemouth bought Huijsen from Juventus in the summer of 2024.

➡️ He made his Premier League debut in the first game of the season, lasting all 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest.

➡️ He headed in his first goal for Bournemouth in December 2024 after returning to the starting lineup – which he has consistently remained in ever since.