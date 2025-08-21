Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of signing Rodrygo from Real Madrid, according to an ambitious report in Spain, as Spurs quickly move on from missing out on the signing of Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, but TEAMtalk analyses why Spurs fans should not get carried away just yet.

With Son Heung-min leaving for Los Angeles FC earlier this summer and James Maddison suffering a long-term knee injury, Tottenham are on the hunt for two new attacking players before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Tottenham were confident this week of signing Eze, but Arsenal made a late play for the Crystal Palace attacking midfielder on Wednesday following the injury to Kai Havertz and now have a deal in place.

Spurs manager Thomas Frank and chairman Daniel Levy are now back to the drawing board, with Tottenham reigniting their interest in Manchester City winger Savinho, according to TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones.

Rodrygo is also an option for Tottenham, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting on August 4 that the Madrid star is a leading candidate to replace Son.

Defensa Central has now made a bold claim about Rodrygo, with the Real Madrid-centric news outlet reporting that a loan deal is now just one step away from being finalised.

Madrid are said to be ready to send Rodrygo ‘on a loan’ deal to Tottenham, who are willing to cover the Brazil international winger’s salary in full.

Rodrygo himself is said to have ‘decided to embark on a period away from the Spanish capital’, realising that he does not feature in Madrid manager Xabi Alonso’s plans after failing to come on even as a substitute against Osasuna in their opening LaLiga game of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Madrid are ‘close to reaching an agreement’ with Tottenham for Rodrygo, claims the report, which has noted that Los Blancos hope to get €100m (£86.5m, $116.5m) for the 24-year-old next summer.

With no club willing to pay €100m (£86.5m, $116.5m) for Rodrygo, who has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Madrid so far in his career, Los Blancos have decided to send him out on loan, claims the report.

‘The only question’ in the deal between Madrid and Tottenham over Rodrygo is whether the Premier League club include a buyout clause.

Could Tottenham really sign Rodrygo on loan from Real Madrid?

This is not the first time that Rodrygo has been linked with Tottenham in the Spanish press.

The media in Spain has been quite robust this summer in their claims that Tottenham are very keen on a deal for Rodrygo.

AS and journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon are among the prominent sources that have claimed Spurs’ desire to sign the Brazilian, who was described as a ‘world-class superstar’ by Madrid legend Luka Modric in Get Spanish Football News in September 2024.

Cadena SER has also previously reported Tottenham’s willing to bid for Rodrygo.

However, no media outlet other than Defensa Central is currently reporting that Madrid are willing to send the 24-year-old to Tottenham on a loan deal.

It would not make sense for Los Blancos to do such a deal, except to save money on his wages.

While Alonso does not fancy Rodrygo as a player to start regularly, the Madrid manager will be well aware of his exploits in LaLiga and the Champions League in seasons gone by.

If Madrid are unable to offload Rodrygo for good this summer, it would make sense for Los Blancos to keep him in their squad, as they aim to win LaLiga and the Champions League this season.

Moreover, Marca, which has close ties to the Madrid hierarchy, has reported that Rodrygo will make a final decision on his future only after Madrid’s LaLiga game against Real Oviedo on Sunday, August 24.

