Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has broken his silence on his future amid continued reports that is he pushing for a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer, while Atletico also continue to hover.

The Argentine World Cup winner, who is one of Ange Postecoglou’s vice-captains, currently has two years remaining on his existing contract at Spurs but talk is growing that he is looking for a way out after a disastrous domestic campaign in north London.

Real Madrid have been long-term admirers of Romero since he starred in his country’s success in Qatar back in 2022, while city rivals Atletico has recently steamrolled their way into the race for the 26-year-old.

Romero’s form for Tottenham this season, compared to when he pulls on an international shirt, has been way down on seasons past and has left many Spurs fans calling on the club to cash in while they still can.

The former Atalanta man endured another poor 45 minutes against Nottingham Forest before being taken off at half-time. However, judging by his comments, he might just be looking to give supporters want they want.

Speaking to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul on his TV show ‘Los Edu‘, Romero was asked “what’s next for you and what do you plan for your career?”

Romero responded: “No, well, I try, above all else, to always live day by day. There are almost two months left until the end of the season, and my focus is always on performing at my best and trying to finish in the best way possible.

“We’re in the Europa League semi-final, which is an important step for the club. After so many years of not making it this far, I can say I’m happy, because in the end, I’d like to win it. It depends on many things.”

Not exactly the words of a player looking to leave, but then he dropped a veiled exit message to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, by adding: “After this, when the season ends, we’ll see. Honestly, I haven’t spoken with my agent yet, but I’m open to anything.

“My mindset is always about growing, also about going to new places to keep developing, but I don’t want to talk about that just yet because there are still a few months left before the season ends.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Staggering £441m reveal leaves Tottenham with unwanted Prem record and facing major sale

Romero targets Spain switch next

The Argentine was then asked by Edul “which league that you haven’t played in would you like to play in”, to which he responded: “The league I’m missing is Spain’s. I’d love to, honestly. La Liga.

“I’d love to play there because it’s the one I haven’t played in yet.”

While not exactly a definitive Tottenham exit message, it was certainly a nod to the top clubs in Spain that he is angling for a move in that direction.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou that it was a pre-planned move to play Romero and centre-back partner Micky van de Ven for the opening 45 minutes of the Forest loss before giving thema rest.

Speaking after Tottenham’s 18th league loss of the season, Postecoglou revealed: “I thought [Romero and van de Ven] needed to play some minutes tonight because it becomes 10 days leading into Liverpool [next Sunday].

“With both of them we’ve got them in a really good place physically now and I just want to keep them ticking over.

“I felt that there was no need to play more than 45 minutes today and we needed to get a couple of others game time. I just felt that if it was Sunday we probably wouldn’t have played them, but on a Monday, especially for Micky because he’s been playing just one game a week, we need to build him up because he’s in a really good place at the moment so I thought 45 minutes for both of them would be beneficial.”

Latest Tottenham news

🔵 Tottenham believe they can sign Southampton star for under half his £100m price-tag

🔵 Ange Postecoglou Tottenham sack to potentially trigger explosive £50m signing

🔵 Dejan Kulusevski demanding TWO Tottenham assurances before ending exit talk

POLL – Which of the following centre-backs should Tottenham try and sign to replace Romero?