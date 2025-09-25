Tottenham have been told it'll take a huge sum to land a Euro giant star

Former Premier League midfielder Martin Allen has told Tottenham “clubs like Real Madrid” will be looking at one of their teenage stars and they’ll “do well to keep hold of him.”

Spurs have begun the 2025/26 season flying. They’ve lost just one of their five Premier League games, winning three others as they find themselves third in the league.

They also made winning starts in the Europa League and League Cup, respectively seeing off Villarreal in a 1-0 victory and Doncaster Rovers in a more straight forward 3-0 win.

A constant in the side has been Lucas Bergvall, who has started four of seven games since the UEFA Super Cup, but has played a role in every Tottenham fixture.

Within them, he has one goal and three assists to his name – with a goal and an assist coming in the 3-0 Premier League victory over West Ham.

According to former Prem man Allen, Tottenham face an uphill battle to keep the Swedish teenager.

“He’s got his best years ahead of him,” Allen told Tottenham News.

“Tottenham must have tied him down to a long-term contract because clubs like Real Madrid are going to be looking at him; they are going to be taking an interest.

“So they’re going to do well to keep hold of him, I think.”

Bergvall the next Bellingham?

Signing for Real Madrid would see Bergvall join up with Jude Bellingham – one of the finest midfielders in the world.

Former Tottenham man David Bentley recently suggested the pair have similar styles of play.

He said: “But he’s a great player, so positive on the ball. And if you’ve got a player like that in your team, making them forward runs. He’s like, you know, that Bellingham type, sort of running forward, that strong with the ball.”

In terms of running and beating players, the two are indeed very similar.

Compared to midfielders in top-five European leagues in the last year, Bergvall ranks in the 90th percentile for progressive carries and in the 98th for successful take-ons.

Bellingham, meanwhile, is in the 89th percentile for progressive carries and the 99th for successful take-ons.

Bellingham’s scoring stats far exceed Bergvall’s, but the Swede has better defensive stats, particularly in terms of interceptions, where he ranks in the 80th percentile, where Bellingham is in the 47th.

Tottenham round-up: Only way Kane signs revealed

Bayern Munich director Max Eberl has suggested the only way Tottenham will re-sign Harry Kane is if he tells Bayern he wants to leave.

TEAMtalk feels Spurs should avoid Kane, anyway, as he’d be a year older when he returned and might struggle with the high pressing required in the system.

Meanwhile, Manor Solomon, who is on loan at Villarreal from Tottenham, has been described as “spectacular” in his short time at the Spanish club.

