Real Madrid are reportedly planning to make a big bid for one of Tottenham Hotspur’s best young stars, with club chairman Daniel Levy facing the prospect of losing three Spurs players to Los Blancos in 2025.

Tottenham Hotspur are not having a great season, but there have been some positive signs, namely the rise of two of their young players. Lucas Bergvall has been hugely impressive in midfield, while Archie Gray has surprised many at centre-back despite that not being his natural position.

Injuries to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have forced Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou to use Gray in defence, and the teenager has risen to the occasion.

A midfielder by trade, the 18-year-old starred at right-back for Leeds United last season before earning the move to Tottenham in the summer of 2024 for £40m.

It has now been claimed in the Spanish media that Tottenham have the chance to cash in on Gray for far more than the fee they paid for him.

According to Fichajes, Madrid are keen on a deal for Gray and are planning to make a big bid for the England Under-21 international.

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to make an offer of more than €50m (£42m, $51m) for Gray in the January transfer window. The defending Spanish and European champions are determined to bring Gray to the Santiago Bernabeu “at all costs”.

Madrid are looking to sign young and talented players for the long term, and Tottenham star Gray is one Los Blancos like very much.

Real Madrid also eye Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven

Gray is not the only Spurs player that Madrid have their eyes on. If the Spanish and European giants could have their way, then they could deal a triple blow to Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

A report in December claimed that Tottenham could lose Romero at the end of the season if they fail to finish in the Champions League places in the Premier League table.

Madrid are reportedly long-term admirers of the Argentina international centre-back. A move to the Santiago Bernabeu could be very tempting for Romero.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Madrid have their eyes on Micky van de Ven. Van de Ven has emerged as one of the best young defenders in the Premier League, and Los Blancos believe that he would be a good addition to their squad.

However, despite the apparent interest in Gray from Real Madrid, we can confirm Spurs would be loathe to sell a player whom has already more than proved his worth to Postecoglou – and especially for the fee being quoted.

And given his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium runs until summer 2030, it would take a serious price more than that to get Spurs to the negotiating table for Gray.

Latest Tottenham news: Kolo Muani loan deal, Ben Davies interest

Tottenham are not having a particularly great season, and one of the areas that the North London club have identified to strengthen in the January transfer window is their attack.

Randal Kolo Muani has been linked. Reports have claimed that Tottenham are pushing to sign the Paris Saint-Germain striker on a loan deal. Juventus have also been linked with the 26-year-old France international, but Spurs believe that he is going to pick them over the Italian giants.

Another player Spurs are keen on signing in the January transfer window is Davide Frattesi. The 25-year-old is on the books of Inter Milan at the moment, and Tottenham are keen on a deal, according to a report in Italy.

Inter, who are aiming to win Serie A this season, are willing to sell Frattesi, but Tottenham have been told of a massive fee needed to get a deal done.

Meanwhile, there is a chance that a veteran Tottenham player could be on his way out of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

TEAMtalk understands that Leeds United are “strongly pushing” to secure the services of Ben Davies from Spurs in the January transfer window.

Leeds are aiming to win automatic promotion from the Championship, and head coach Daniel Farke reportedly believes that Davies could help them in that quest.

