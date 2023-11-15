Real Madrid urged to devastate Tottenham with massive raid for star Postecoglou loves

Tottenham Hotspur may soon have to deal with an approach from Real Madrid for one of their players, as two reasons have been given for the Spanish giants signing Destiny Udogie over Alphonso Davies.

After making their midfield even more formidable with the arrival of Jude Bellingham, Madrid are now looking towards which big-money deals they will try to make next summer. A centre-forward will be at the top of their wish list, with Kylian Mbappe the most likely candidate.

Although, Carlo Ancelotti also needs a new right-back and left-back to arrive at the Bernabeu, in order to replace Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy respectively.

Madrid are admirers of Chelsea captain Reece James, though he is happy at Stamford Bridge and is unlikely to be on the move. There have also been links with Trent Alexander-Arnold, but it would clearly take a huge offer to even get Liverpool thinking about his departure.

On the left side of defence, Madrid’s top target of late has been Bayern star Davies. Although, Bayern are keen to ensure that switch does not happen.

The German titans are in discussions Davies and his camp over the possibility of extending his contract, with the 23-year-old’s current deal set to expire in 2025.

Should Davies end up remaining in Bavaria, then Madrid could leave Tottenham stunned by moving for Udogie instead.

On Radio Marca in Spain, several pundits have discussed Madrid’s potential left-back signing. DAZN reporter Fran Guillen suggested that Los Blancos could switch their attention from Davies to Udogie for two key reasons.

Real Madrid told to consider Tottenham swoop

“Udogie is a less media-friendly and perhaps cheaper option,” he said (via Sport Witness).

When Guillen refers to Udogie as ‘less media-friendly’, it is assumed that this means the Spanish press would not hype up his signing as much as Davies’ potential transfer. This is not necessarily a bad thing though, as Udogie would have far less pressure on his shoulders to succeed than Davies.

Guillen is right about the Spurs man being cheaper, too. While Davies’ value sits at €70m (£61m), transfermarkt rate Udogie at €38m (£33m).

Spurs would be gutted if Madrid were to sign Udogie. The 20-year-old has been brilliant this season under the guidance of new manager Ange Postecoglou.

He has shown his ability to get forward and help left winger Richarlison with attacks, as well as step into midfield and aid Spurs with their build up play. Udogie is also defensively strong, and opposition attackers often find it tough to get past him.

Postecoglou will view Udogie as a key player for his project at Spurs. Given the Italian’s age, he will only get better, and he could end up becoming one of the top full-backs in the Premier League.

Madrid moving for Udogie is only a suggestion from Guillen at this point, but it may set alarm bells ringing at Spurs that a European heavyweight could begin to sniff around one of their rising stars.

