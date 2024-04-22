Recent Tottenham signing to be given ‘thanks’ and cut adrift after ‘outstanding’ attacker transfer

Nico Williams is expected to push Timo Werner out if signed by Tottenham

Journalist John Wenham does not believe Timo Werner will have a future at Tottenham if the “outstanding” signing of Nico Williams is made, as he’ll be given a “thanks” and sent on his way.

Eyebrows were raised after Werner was brought in on loan by Spurs in the January window. While he helped Chelsea to Champions League triumph in his last spell in England, he gained a reputation as a player who misses big chances.

He had also had little impact with RB Leipzig in the first half of this season, netting just two goals in the 14 games he played.

But while he’s not been a remarkable asset for Tottenham, he has come up with some useful performances.

Werner assisted on each of his first two Premier League outings for the north London club, and has also scored goals in winning performances against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, and got a third assist for the side in a recent 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Recent reports have suggested that both Tottenham and Werner would be open to continuing their relationship together.

The option for that to happen in the summer is there for a lowly figure of around £15million.

But other attacking signings are being looked at, and those could hinder the forward’s chances of being signed by his loan club.

Werner to be given ‘thanks’ and pushed out

One of those is Athletic Bilbao man Williams, who is on the radar of a lot of big clubs, with Chelsea and Liverpool joining Spurs in the pursuit.

Wenham believes it would be a great signing for Spurs if they can pull it off, but it would have consequences for Werner’s future.

“Williams would be an outstanding signing and a real statement of intent,” Wenham told Tottenham News.

“If Spurs were to spend the £42.8million on Williams, that wouldn’t be good for Werner’s future at Tottenham.

“In that situation, the club are likely to thank Werner for the season, what he has done for the team and wish him well and use the money that would go toward him to sign Williams.”

Indeed, both men operate in similar areas, with Williams playing on either wing, and Werner on either the left or through the centre.

Spurs don’t need too many players in those areas, given Heung-min Son and Brennan Johnson are also versatile attackers.

As such, if Williams is to be signed, it would certainly not be a surprise if Werner was not, as the money that could be used on him could go straight to the Spaniard’s signing.

