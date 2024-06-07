A Tottenham star who has barely featured since signing for Ange Postecoglou has been told he chose the wrong team, with one observer naming which other suitor he should have joined.

Spurs’ season ran aground late on, with five defeats from their final seven league matches allowing Aston Villa to snatch fourth sport and the final Champions League place.

Nonetheless, it was an encouraging campaign on the whole and few would have predicted Tottenham to finish as high as fifth after selling arguably their greatest ever player in Harry Kane.

Postecoglou’s recruits endured mixed fortunes last season, with the likes of Brennan Johnson struggling and Alejo Veliz making zero impact.

However, Guglielmo Vicario showed signs of promise despite struggling from set pieces and Micky van de Ven was a revelation at centre-half.

Another centre-back signed by Postecoglou was Romania international, Radu Dragusin.

Tottenham fended off interest from Bayern Munich, Napoli and Newcastle to wrap up a deal with Genoa worth £26.7m (including add-ons). That sum made Dragusin the most expensive Romanian in football history.

Yet despite the outlay and Spurs’ various struggles with form and fitness in defence, Dragusin made just four league starts.

It’s far too early for Tottenham fans to panic and there is no suggestion Postecoglou and technical director Johan Lange believe they made a mistake with the move.

But according to former Romania striker, Ionel Ganea, Dragusin would have been better served snubbing Spurs and joining Bayern.

Ironically enough, Bayern did sign a centre-back in the winter window – Tottenham’s Eric Dier.

Despite regularly failing to make Postecoglou’s matchday squads in the first half of the season, Dier surpassed all expectations and became a regular starter in Bavaria.

“My opinion is that he chose the wrong team,” Ganea said of Dragusin’s decision to join Spurs.

“Bayern Munich was much more suitable for him.”

Romanian concerns won’t bother Postecoglou

Ganea bagged 19 goals in 45 appearances for his country and scored the goal that dumped England out of Euro 2000 in the group stage.

The Romania-based concerns regarding Dragusin likely relate to the club’s ambitions ahead of Euro 2024.

Romania were drawn in Group E where they’ll square off against Belgium, Ukraine and Slovakia.

Belgium will be expected to top the group, though second place does appear to be up for grabs. What’s more, a handful of the highest ranking third-placed teams will qualify for the knockout stages.

Dragusin is expected to be a starter at the heart of Romania’s defence, though given his lack of minutes for Tottenham, he’ll enter the tournament undercooked.

Of course, that will be of little concern to Postecoglou whose sole focus is on Spurs and bringing silverware to the club.

