Tottenham register interest in ‘standout’ Olympics performer after missing out on key target

Tottenham Hotspur have shortlisted Ligue 1 and Olympic Games star Amir Richardson as a potential summer transfer target as Ange Postecoglou tries to improve his midfield, according to reports.

Postecoglou has identified central midfield as a crucial area for Tottenham to bolster this summer after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg left for Marseille on an initial loan which is due to become permanent for £17million next summer. The North London side have brought in Archie Gray from Leeds United, though it is unclear exactly where the 18-year-old will play as he can operate either as a midfielder or at right-back.

Tottenham’s No 1 target for the centre of the pitch was Conor Gallagher of Chelsea. And Postecoglou was given a boost when it emerged that the England star had rejected the offer of a new contract at Chelsea.

However, Atletico Madrid are now on the cusp of landing Gallagher after he ‘said yes’ to the Spanish giants ahead of joining in a €40m (£34.3m) transfer.

Postecoglou and Tottenham must now move on from this disappointment and bring in an alternative midfielder.

As per reports in France, Spurs have expressed their interest in Amir Richardson, the 22-year-old rising star who is earning a big reputation at the Olympics.

At club level, Richardson plays for Reims in France, but on the international stage he represents Morocco.

The midfielder, who can play as a No 8 or in a deeper role as a No 6, has been one of Morocco’s ‘standout’ players in Paris, helping them reach the semi-finals, where they will face Spain.

Tottenham transfers: Olympics star in Postecoglou sights

Spurs scouts believe the France-born youngster has a bright future ahead of him and are aiming to win the race for his services.

Reims have tied Richardson down to a long-term contract which runs until June 2027 and would ideally like to keep him at the club for a little while longer. But the Ligue 1 outfit only paid €2m for him in August 2022 and could now have the opportunity to make a big profit thanks to his classy performances at the Olympics.

Last season, Richardson made 28 Ligue 1 appearances and chipped in with three goals and one assist, helping Reims finish ninth.

