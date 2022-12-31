Regular Tottenham hunting ground in Serie A could hit back by snatching potential January wantaway

Inter Milan could go on the hunt for a Tottenham star, in a reverse of the norm, as they may reportedly make a move for Oliver Skipp.

Antonio Conte has made it customary during his time at Spurs to recruit from Serie A. Last season, he brought in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus.

Over the summer, he continued using that formula. Indeed, Spurs signed Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero and Ivan Perisic – the latter was the first player signed from Conte’s former employers, Inter Milan.

The signings from Serie A have served Tottenham well so far. Kulusevski, Bentancur, Romero and Perisic have all slotted into the side perfectly.

The former has been directly involved in six goals in 10 Premier League games this season. Bentancur and Perisic are two of the 10 most-heavily involved players at Spurs this season in terms of minutes, with Romero 11th on that list.

Perisic has featured in every one of the north London outfit’s league games this season. Furthermore, he has provided four assists in those appearances; Tottenham currently sit fourth in the league.

While he is the first signing Conte has made from Inter, he is far from the only player from the club to have been pursued.

A host of Inter stars have found their names on Spurs’ shortlist this season. Those players include: Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Nicolo Barella and Denzel Dumfries.

Inter to become the hunters in Skipp pursuit

While they are usually the ones being hunted, Inter could soon become the predator, rather than the prey.

That is thanks to their potential pursuit of Tottenham midfielder Skipp. Calciomeractoweb reports that Inter could make a ‘surprise move’ for the midfielder ahead of the January window.

His game time this season shows that he could well benefit from a move away from north London.

Indeed, Skipp has played for just 127 minutes in the Premier League this season. Those minutes have come across six appearances, only two of which have been starts.

Indeed, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bentancur are the preferred midfield duo.

As such, Skipp could be looking for a way out in January. A move away from Tottenham could allow him to get some time on the pitch, given it looks unlikely he will be offered much more at Spurs.

Whether he would get it at Inter remains to be seen. There are some quality midfield players at the San Siro, including the likes of Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu.

Skipp could bide his time at Spurs, and see if any opportunities do come about. The best course of action could be to wait and see if a smaller club comes in for him in January.

Whether or not that happens, and he is to move, remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Tottenham enter race for in-demand World Cup star who wants Premier League return