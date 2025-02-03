Tottenham have reignited their interest in Chelsea star Axel Disasi as Ange Postecoglou’s side looks to strengthen their defensive options late in the transfer window.

Spurs agreed a loan deal with Chelsea for Disasi last week but the move was derailed after the player snubbed the switch, as his preference was to join Aston Villa.

However, a move to Villa Park is off the cards for the Frenchman as Chelsea do not want to strengthen a direct rival. Tottenham had agreed to pay a loan fee of £5million to seal a deal for Disasi, which Chelsea were happy with, but the move was put on hold due to the player’s stance.

Spurs turned their attention to other targets and made a £70million bid (including add-ons) for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi this morning, but the Eagles made it clear that he isn’t for sale this window.

But in a dramatic twist, Matt Law of The Telegraph claims that Tottenham are once again pushing to sign Disasi on loan until the end of the season.

“Tottenham Hotspur have resurrected their move to sign Axel Disasi on loan for the rest of the season. Spurs still have an agreement in place with Chelsea to sign Disasi on loan for the rest of the season for a fee of £5 million,” Law has reported,

“Disasi has been reluctant to join Tottenham, instead favouring a proposed move to Aston Villa, which led to Spurs looking at alternative targets. But negotiations have restarted and Spurs are now making a new move to convince the player.”

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE: Deadline day latest as Tottenham ignite shock Tel twist; Man City AGREE €60m signing

Tottenham still pushing to seal Axel Disasi loan deal

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed back in December that Disasi could be one of the players to leave Chelsea this window.

Enzo Maresca has already said yes to offloading the the 26-year-old as he doesn’t believe he fits into his system and prefers other players ahead of him.

Disasi, who joined Chelsea from Monaco for £38.5million in 2023, has played a bit-part role for the Blues and has started just four Premier League games this season – hence why he’s open to a move.

Tottenham are now pushing to reach an agreement with the player and it remains to be seen whether Disasi can be convinced to make a dramatic U-turn.

Meanwhile, Spurs are set to sign Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel – pending a medical – in what is arguably the biggest shock of deadline day so far.

Tottenham are expected to be active right up until the deadline at 11pm and another new centre-back, after the signing of Kevin Danso from Lens last week, remains a top priority for Postecoglou and his team.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2025 transfer window

QUIZ: Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham