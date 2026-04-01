Tottenham Hotspur’s squad are protected by relegation clauses in their contracts, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that significant salary reductions would be triggered if the club were to drop out of the Premier League.

Sources have confirmed that these clauses are widespread within the Spurs squad, with some of the most notable reductions applying to recent high-profile arrivals.

Summer recruits Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus are understood to have agreed deals that include substantial wage drops in the event of relegation, while January signing Conor Gallagher – now the club’s highest earner – is also subject to similar terms.

The clauses are not limited to new signings. Cristian Romero, who committed his long-term future to the club with a lucrative new contract last year, is also believed to have provisions written into his deal that would significantly reduce his salary should the worst happen.

TEAMtalk also understands that there has been discussion around clauses in the contract of new head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Tottenham have maintained publicly that there are no formal break clauses in his agreement, but sources indicate that there are elements within the finer details of his deal relating to relegation scenarios.

Despite this, the club’s focus remains firmly on avoiding such an outcome altogether. Spurs are currently prioritising stability under De Zerbi, with all internal planning centred on maintaining their Premier League status.

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Tottenham stars face ‘substantial’ wage reductions

As TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey explained: “We understand that clauses are in place at Tottenham, but understandably the club don’t want to talk about such things.

“With De Zerbi now in place, their only thinking is about staying in the Premier League – they are really only concerned with staying in the top flight.

“But we are informed that reduction in salary clauses are in the contracts, and some of them are substantial.”

While relegation remains a scenario Tottenham are determined to avoid, the presence of these clauses underlines the level of contingency planning in place behind the scenes as the club navigate a crucial period.

Spurs haven’t been relegated since 1977, but the threat of dropping to the second tier is a serious one as they sit just one point above the bottom three as things stand.

De Zerbi, who has joined the club on a five-year contract, has been tasked with guiding his team away from the relegation zone, but it certainly won’t be an easy task.

“Our short-term priority is to climb the Premier League table, which will be the complete focus until the final whistle of the last game of the season, De Zerbi told the official Tottenham website after his appointment was confirmed. “I’m looking forward to getting out on the training pitch and working with these players to achieve that.”

De Zerbi’s first game in charge will be against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, on April 12.

Latest Tottenham news: Major coaching coup / Liverpool plot raid

Meanwhile, Roberto De Zerbi is already making moves to help Tottenham’s defensive struggles as they fight to avoid relegation, with Italian great Alessandro Nesta offered a role on his coaching staff.

The 50-year-old is reportedly ‘considering’ the offer, but has only worked as a head coach so far in his career and not as an assistant, so whether he can be convinced remains to be seen.

In other news, Liverpool have joined the race to sign Tottenham centre-back Luka Vuskovic, who has been fantastic while on loan with Hamburg this season.

The 19-year-old has been ‘discussed’ by Liverpool’s recruitment chiefs but they are not alone in their interest, with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Chelsea also admirers of his.

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