Relentless Tottenham push for centre-back sees them call ‘every day’ to ensure agreement is made

Tottenham are reportedly ‘calling every day’ to ensure there is no change in circumstances regarding their January move for Radu Dragusin.

Spurs have been having to deal without their two main centre-backs – Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven – for a little while. Romero has only missed a few weeks, but his partner has been out since early November.

One injury would be bad enough, but two at the same time leaves Ange Postecoglou vulnerable.

For the last two games, Ben Davies and Emerson Royal – both naturally full-backs – have played in the centre of the defence.

With the January window now open, Tottenham might not have to rely on them to play out of position for long.

Indeed, a number of centre-backs have been linked with a move to the north London outfit in recent months.

As the window edged closer, two options stood out: Dragusin and Jean-Clair Todibo. Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano stated that Tottenham wanted one of those men in by this week (commencing January 1) and suggested Dragusin would be easier.

He has since stated on X that they have ‘agreed personal terms’ with the Genoa man over a ‘long-term contract’ but that negotiations were ongoing with the Italian club.

Tottenham in relentless push for Dragusin

That’s as there’s a discrepancy between the figures each side wants to include in the deal.

Genoa apparently want to receive £26million, while Spurs don’t currently want to go above £21.7million.

However, they are clearly desperate to get the deal done, as they’re currently pushing relentlessly, so they might well have to compromise.

Indeed, that push has Tottenham ‘calling every day’ to get a deal wrapped up early in January, according to Football Insider.

It goes without saying, but negotiations are ‘well underway’ to get to a point where both sides are happy with the fee.

Spurs confident of landing Genoa man

It’s added that Tottenham ‘are confident that an agreement can be reached’ despite having already been pushed back for a few reasons.

They are said to have attempted a loan, loan-to-buy and full transfer, and been knocked back each time.

Genoa are holding out for a permanent deal, which looks like the way things are going to end up.

Tottenham’s desperation to land the defender means things will likely be wrapped up soon, especially with the daily dialogue they’re pushing.

