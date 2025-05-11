Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has told Everton he “certainly wouldn’t buy” a Spurs flop unless they can receive a lot of money selling one of their own assets.

Few Spurs players have been very effective in England this season. The north Londoners are 17th in the Premier League, the worst of the Premier League sides who haven’t been relegated.

But some have been given more stick than others, particularly players who cost a lot of money, such as Richarlison.

There’s been much speculation surrounding the future of the £60million striker, with Tottenham reportedly happy to let him leave the club, while the striker could wait to see if Ange Postecoglou is still in the dugout next season.

His former club, Everton, have often been linked but ex-Tottenham scout King has told them not to bother with the costly signing.

“I know the Everton supporters liked him, but he was never a success at Goodison Park. Maybe take him on loan, but I certainly wouldn’t buy him if I were Everton,” he told Tottenham News.

“Watching Richarlison, he was one of the disappointments for Tottenham in the semi-final. His body language isn’t right. That sounds like a bit of a crazy deal for me.

“Unless Everton can get £70million for Beto and bring Richarlison in on loan with the premise to buy him, for me, there isn’t much credibility in that.”

Tottenham could lose a lot in Richarlison sale

Whether Everton do indeed decide to go after Richarlison remains to be seen.

However, if they do, and Tottenham do want rid, the north London club might make a massive loss on the striker.

It’s been stated that the Toffees could lodge a bid of £30million for their former striker, given they might lose Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free.

A sale at that price would see Tottenham lose half of their original outlay on Richarlison.

Tottenham round-up: Spurs need two defenders

With Cristian Romero likely to move on, former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has told the club what’s required.

“With Romero leaving, it’s looking more and more likely day by day that he’s going to move on. If Romero does go, they’re going to need two more, in my opinion. [Marc] Guehi would be top of the list if they can beat anyone else to his signature,” he said.

Robinson has also stated that Spurs are “not going to sell” attacking midfielder James Maddison.

Meanwhile, Fabio Paratici reportedly wants to insert Roberto De Zerbi as the Tottenham manager if they see the back of Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham’s most expensive signings per season