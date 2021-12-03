A Serie A defensive target of both West Ham and Tottenham could be available for a scarcely believable price in January, according to a report.

The London pair may both be looking to make an addition at the back when the winter window opens. Antonio Conte has quickly deployed his customary three-man backline since taking the reins. But with Cristian Romero sidelined until 2022 with a hamstring injury, the Italian is already short of top quality options at the back.

The Hammers, meanwhile, are in a similar position through no fault of their own. Angelo Ogbonna is projected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering an ACL injury during their victory over Liverpool last month.

Both sides will likely have European campaigns to juggle post-Christmas too, thereby heightening the need for adequate depth at the back.

Now, according to Football Italia (citing La Gazzetta dello Sport), both clubs have been alerted to a tremendous opportunity.

They state Fiorentina centre-half Nikola Milnekovic could be available for just €15m in January. The reason behind such a generous transfer fee being touted stems from an apparent release clause within his contract.

The Serbia international, 24, penned fresh terms with La Viola in August. But if the report is accurate, a €15m release clause was one of the bargaining chips included that ensured his signature was collected.

Spurs want Gleison Bremer Spurs are interested in Torino's Gleison Bremer.

That would represent a veritable bargain for a player of his standing. It will also likely prompt a transfer scramble in January.

AC Milan are also credited with interest in the article. Like the English pair, they require reinforcements following an injury to Simon Kjaer.

Conte impetus what Tottenham “needed” – Sanchez

Meanwhile, Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez has welcomed the drive from new boss Antonio Conte and says the demands he places on all the squad was what was required.

“It definitely helps when you have more time to take in the details the manager wants to fix and the way he wants us to behave on the pitch,” he said.

“He’s a manager who demands a lot from everybody, even the players who aren’t involved in the games. That’s fine and that’s what we needed. That’s why the manager is here.

“He has been so clear in all aspects. It’s all about work. When you’re working well and you are honest with your job it becomes easy, and you get what you deserve.”

Following Romero’s injury sustained in Argentina’s match with Brazil last month, Sanchez appears destined to fill the void. Indeed, the Colomiban has started the last two matches in the role.

READ MORE: Tottenham, Newcastle offered PSG ace with Pochettino ready to axe seven