Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a two-horse race to sign talented Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Axel Tape, who is set to leave the Ligue 1 giants as a free agent this summer.

The 17-year-old defender made his debut for Luis Enrique’s side earlier this season, starting a Coupe de France sixth-round win over Espaly back in January and has also made five matchday squads across the Ligue 1 and Champions League campaigns for PSG.

Tape has mostly excelled in PSG’s Under-19 set-up this term, where he has scored three goals in 11 appearances – showcasing his ability to be a danger at the other end of the pitch in the process.

The defensive talent is still currently registered as a youth player in Paris but, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, via SportsMole, he has turned down the opportunity to sign his first professional contract with the Champions League semi-finalists.

The main reason for that decision is PSG’s defensive strength, where Tape has the likes of Marquinhos, Lucas Beraldo, Lucas Hernandez, Willian Pacho and Presnel Kimpembe all in front of him.

As a result, Tape has decided that his future belongs elsewhere, with Tottenham and German outfit Bater Leverkusen both pushing to strike a deal for the player.

Spurs are considering moving on from Cristian Romero this summer, as interest hots up from the likes of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid for a player who has openly admitted he wants a move to Spain.

The north London outfit could also lose veteran star Ben Davies, who can walk away on a free this summer, while a permanent deal for current loan signing Kevin Dansso is yet to be confirmed.

Spurs to repeat Luka Vuskovic transfer trick

If Tottenham are able to beat Leverkusen to Tape’s signing, they would be following a similar path to the one they took last summer when they snapped up Croatian sensation Luka Vuskovic.

Spurs signed the 18-year-old from Hajduk Split last summer in a deal worth £9.4million and he will officially join on July 1 after excelling on loan at Belgian outfit KVC Westerlo this season.

Vuskovic also has an eye for goal and is a real danger from set-pieces, scoring seven times and adding three assists in 32 games in all competitions

The Croatian, who is just six months older than Tape, has a very bright future ahead of him at Spurs, and the prospect of a potential partnership with Tape could become a reality – if Daniel Levy and co. can secure the young French talent.

Ahead of the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, Spurs face the always daunting trip to Anfield on Sunday to face a Liverpool side who need just a point to secure the Premier League title.

