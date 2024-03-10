Report details why £21m Tottenham transfer collapsed despite centre-back ‘really wanting’ to sign

A report has revealed how Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson really wanted to sign for Tottenham last summer and why the deal eventually ended up falling through.

Spurs were desperate to strengthen their back line after Ange Postecoglou’s arrival, with the Australian identifying central defence as a weakness that needed addressing.

Indeed, Tottenham conceded 63 goals in their 38 Premier League outings during a 2022/23 campaign in which they finished a hugely disappointing eighth in the table.

Spurs had an ill-disciplined Cristian Romero along with the likes of Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglet and Ben Davies as options in the heart of their defence last season.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham transfers: 10 to sell and 5 to buy in eye-catching Ange Postecoglou summer overhaul

To that end, a number of names were linked with a switch to north London last summer, with Nelsson firmly in the running to move to Spurs.

However, after an extensive search, Tottenham finally landed Dutch star Micky van de Ven, who has been outstanding in his first season with the club.

But things could have been very different if Postecoglou’s bid to sign Nelsson from the Turkish outfit had come to fruition.

Indeed, reports at the time suggested that Spurs were the firm frontrunners to sign the Denmark international, who was also really keen on making the switch to London.

Galatasaray demands too much for Tottenham

However, Galatasaray demanded around £21million to let him go and Tottenham’s hesitation over that asking price led to the move falling through.

There was talk of the transfer potentially being resurrected in January but Postecoglou opted to strike a deal for Genoa’s Radu Dragusin instead.

The Romanian has hardly featured since his move though, with Romero and Van de Ven forming a strong defensive pairing – although Spurs still have a tendency to give away goals by taking too many risks in possession at the back.

Nelsson would likely have suffered the same fate as Dragusin had he moved to north London, although Romero’s occasional recklessness has led to the door opening for backups in the past.

Tottenham face a huge clash on Sunday when they head to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

A win at Villa Park will see them move to within two points of fourth-placed Villa in the race for Champions League football, while they also still have a game in hand.

Postecoglou will also be boosted by the return of right-back Pedro Porro for that game after the Spaniard missed the recent games against Wolves and Crystal Palace through injury.

READ MORE: Postecoglou buzzing as Tottenham near huge deal with one of the Premier League’s best