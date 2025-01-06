Levy, Lange jet to France to seal explosive second Tottenham signing in deal worth around £55m – report

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly closing in on the signing of an explosive attacking talent as they look to seal Ange Postecoglou’s second signing of the January transfer window, just six days into it.

The north London outfit completed a deal for Czech Republic goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky on Sunday, with the 21-year-old expected to compete for a back-up role at Spurs before eventually challenging Guglielmo Vicario for the No.1 spot.

TT have been told that more signings are expected to follow for an injury-hit Tottenham squad that is currently languishing down in 12th in the Premier League table and closer to the relegation places than the top four.

Areas that are currently being looked at include a new left-back, a centre-back, another central midfielder and a new attacker and, according to the latest report, that last box could soon be ticked.

TheBoyHotspur claim that sources have informed them that Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange have flown out to France to negotiate a deal for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani.

The 26-year-old France international has not been able to live up to the expectations since joining PSG, with the Ligue 1 giants ready to let him move on as a result.

The report adds that the frontman could earn around £165,000 a week at Tottenham and he is likely to cost around £55 million.

He is expected to join Spurs this month, although the fee will not be paid until 2026 and TT understands that it could be an initial loan with an option to buy – which would certainly make sense of the ‘not having to pay until 2026’ reports.

Help is coming for beleaguered Tottenham

With so many players still on the sidelines, Postecoglou has indicated that fresh arrivals would be needed in January and it seems that Levy and co. are responding to that cry for help.

Previously, Tottenham have tended to twiddle their thumbs before doing any business but the signing of goalkeeper Kinsky came out of the blue and suggests they are now taking a different approach.

The addition of Muani, who we have been told has been spoken about by Postecoglou and Lange, would give Spurs another central striking option to ease the load on Dominic Solanke.

Muani can play as a central striker or out wide but has been utilised solely through the middle for PSG so far this season, although the results have not been particularly encouraging.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt attacker has only scored twice in 14 games in all competitions for PSG this season and has only started two league games for the French giants.

Muani, who has also scored eight times in 27 caps for France, could just be in need of a change of scenery to revive his career and, at 26 years of age, is entering what should be his prime.

It just now remains to be seen whether Tottenham are ready to try and seal a permanent deal or a loan to buy for a player who has also been heavily linked with the likes of Aston Villa and Arsenal.

