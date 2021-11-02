Report reveals Harry Kane reaction to Conte era beginning at Tottenham

Harry Kane is reportedly said to be very excited about working under new Tottenham boss Antonio Conte and the ambition shown by the club’s appointment of the serial trophy winner.

The Italian has signed an 18-month contract in north London, with the option to extend the deal further, after Spurs missed out on landing Conte during the summer. However, sporting director Fabio Paratici has now got his man, having worked alongside the 52-year-old during their time together at Juventus.

Having initially missed out on Conte, Tottenham ended up appointing Nuno Espirito Santo. However, the Portuguese was sacked after just over four months in charge after a mixed start to the campaign.

Although Spurs were only five points off the top four, the brand of football being played under the former Wolves boss was woeful – with Saturday’s 3-0 home loss to Manchester United the final straw.

Kane has also been way from his best in the opening months of the season. The England skipper still only has one Premier League goal to his name. He has, however, scored six goals for the club in the cup competitions.

Antonio Conte already lining up Spurs' first January signing Antonio Conte is reportedly already lining up Spurs' first January signing in the form of Inter Milan centre-half Stefan de Vrij, with more news on Spurs' transfer budget, Matthijs de Ligt and Federico Chiesa.

But Kane’s body language has not been good, following his failed move to Manchester City over the summer.

One of Conte’s first jobs will be to get the club’s talisman firing again. However, football.london reports that Kane is already ‘absolutely thrilled’ by the Italian’s appointment.

Mutual respect from Kane and Conte

The report adds that Kane is among many members of the squad who are very excited to work under Conte.

Conte himself has previously stated his admiration for Tottenham’s chief goal threat. Speaking as a pundit at Euro 2020, he said: “Many praise Harry Kane for his ability to go get the ball and play with the team, such as with the equaliser against Denmark.

“But it’s in the box where he’s clinical and as a coach. I would always keep him in there because he’s devastating.”

While he was in charge at Chelsea, Conte also labelled Kane as the “complete striker”.

He said: “For me, Kane, now is one of the best strikers in the world. If I had to buy one striker I would go to Kane. He is a complete striker.”

READ MORE: Star man Conte would have wanted at Man Utd also rejects Tottenham for different plan