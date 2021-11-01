Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo could soon face the sack following a breakdown in his relationship with his players, according to a report.

Spurs have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks after what seemed like an upturn in form. Three wins in a row helped, as Nuno looked to put the problems of recent international breaks behind him.

However, they have now lost three of the last four matches. What’s more, the latest of those – the 3-0 loss to Manchester United on Saturday – could prove the most damaging for Nuno.

Some fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday booed and shouted ‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ at the manager. Reports revealed how such a toxic atmosphere had a ‘major impact’ on the club’s board.

As such, chairman Daniel Levy and his fellow Spurs chiefs held talks on Sunday over whether to sack Nuno immediately.

More recent reports have claimed that Nuno is on the way out. Ryan Mason could therefore take charge until Christmas, while Paulo Fonseca is a long-term successor candidate.

However, the Daily Mirror has claimed to reveal more details of how Tottenham got into this situation.

Nuno has reportedly lost the confidence of the club’s stars, some of whom ‘do not believe’ in his tactics. Furthermore, three players are mentioned for their roles in the downturn.

Tottenham to go back to square one Tottenham would be going back to where they started during the summer by sacking Nuno Espirito Santo, but it just might be their best option.

Striker Harry Kane, who has suffered a slow start in front of goal, reportedly has a ‘lukewarm’ relationship with Nuno.

Meanwhile, midfielder Harry Winks has been mostly sidelined from his manager’s biggest plans for speaking out. Indeed, the Englishman has only played 60 Premier League minutes so far.

However, he has featured regularly in the Europa Conference League alongside other fringe Spurs stars.

Ndombele adds to Nuno, Tottenham pressure

Finally, the Daily Mirror claims that Tanguy Ndombele felt ‘unhappy’ at not starting Saturday’s loss to Man Utd.

He has enjoyed a resurgence under Nuno, following his own lack of game time and desire to leave in the summer.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg spoke out after his side’s latest defeat and hinted at the cracks in the Tottenham dressing room.

He said: “To show up like this, it’s unacceptable. At home there should be fireworks and determination. It wasn’t there. I had better not say too much.”

Tottenham return to Europa Conference League action on Thursday before a Premier League contest with Everton on Sunday.