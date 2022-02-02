Tottenham revolution continues as Paratici casualty quits with Everton, Newcastle linked

Tottenham Hotspur have lost the services of a key figure behind the scenes with a mixed success rate, who is now being linked with taking a role at Everton.

Steve Hitchen has stepped down from his role as Tottenham’s director of technical performance. He had been at the club since 2017 (promoted to his current role in 2020), and before that between 2005 and 2010.

Part of his remit was to oversee scouting and recruitment. But he involuntarily took a step back in the decision-making processes over the past year or so.

The arrival of Fabio Paratici as managing director is cited as a factor behind his decision to leave, which was communicated to the club on Tuesday via a meeting with chairman Daniel Levy.

Since Paratici joined the club, Hitchen lost some of his control over appointments and signings. Indeed, it was the Italian who oversaw most of Spurs’ business in the summer and winter transfer markets, as well as the appointments of Nuno Espirito Santo and then Antonio Conte.

Hitchen has now stepped back altogether by quitting his job with Tottenham.

Some may look back on his second stint as a disappointment. His two biggest signings, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, both left the club on loan last month.

Arsenal and Tottenham battling for Aston Villa midfielder Arsenal and Tottenham want Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa

There were also plenty of near misses for Tottenham in the transfer market under his tenure, and indeed, a couple of windows with no signings at all.

But it has not put other Premier League clubs off the idea of acquiring his services. Reports indicate he could get an offer for a similar role at Everton.

The Merseyside outfit have just appointed Frank Lampard as their new head coach. It is one phase of a continuing evolution after their director of football Marcel Brands also left recently, along with a couple of other off-field employees.

The Guardian have also mentioned Hitchen as an option for Newcastle as they continue to restructure on and off the pitch.

Ten of the biggest deals that didn’t happen in the January transfer window

Tottenham transfer miss explained

One that got away for Tottenham in January – by which time Paratici was more in control, but of an all-too-familiar story – was Luis Diaz.

Levy “did everything he could” to sign Diaz this January. But a report has revealed why Liverpool beat them to the transfer.

According to the Athletic, Tottenham found agreements with both Diaz and his former club Porto to sign him. That came before he headed off for international duty, though, after which there was a twist.

While Diaz was away, one of his Colombian agents effectively vetoed the move. That was because Porto gave Jorge Mendes a mandate to oversee the Spurs switch; Diaz’s representative objected.

Meanwhile, Liverpool – who were originally lining up Diaz for the summer – took their chance to swoop in. They did not use Mendes as an intermediary.

Jurgen Klopp’s presence was a factor in convincing Diaz to join Liverpool. Furthermore, the fact they have Champions League football and Tottenham do not helped.

But Diaz had also been “enthusiastic” about Tottenham’s interest, the report claims. In turn, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is supposedly “raging” that the deal fell through.

Tottenham had signed paperwork over a €45m plus €15m deal with Porto. In the end, though, it was Liverpool who took him for reportedly the same figures.

READ MORE: Serious blow for Conte as report claims Real Madrid will rip ‘safe bet’ star from Tottenham