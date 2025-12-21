Tottenham weigh up new Richarlison contract as Man City raid comes into view to revitalise attack

Richarlison's Tottenham future could be set for another twist

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a new contract for Richarlison after leaning away from a January exit for the attacker, although they are still exploring ways to strengthen their own frontline.

Spurs need to improve their options in the final third if they are to have any chance of finishing in a reasonable position this season and easing the pressure on Thomas Frank. The left-wing role remains deprived of suitable options, while Richarlison still looks like the favourite in the centre-forward role despite the addition of Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this season.

In the January window, Spurs will be on the lookout for new firepower – but sources have also revealed what they’re considering for Richarlison.

Tottenham consider contract offer for Richarlison

TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones has revealed how Spurs could protect Richarlison’s value in the face of interest from two Premier League rivals by extending his stay in north London.

“Tottenham might double down on a stance of not letting Richarlison leave in January, by offering the forward an extended contract,” Jones told TEAMtalk.

“Spurs are expecting interest in the Brazilian striker ahead of the January transfer window, with both Everton and Fulham believed to be among clubs monitoring his situation.

“Richarlison began Saturday’s match against Liverpool on the subs bench but made a significant impact after being introduced, scoring and almost inspiring a comeback.

“The club are on the lookout for new attacking edge but have also considered blocking any departure in January for him.

“At the moment we understand they see no benefit in letting him leave on loan. And a sale would depend on the level of bidding and whether they can sufficiently upgrade him in the squad in the next month.

“If Spurs do decide to keep him on, sources suggest that Tottenham may even look to additionally lengthen his contract.

“Richarlison’s current deal runs until 2027, and any new proposal would be designed to protect his value while also giving the club additional time to assess the future.

“It comes at a time when Tottenham face a test of patience over boss Thomas Frank, but the club are trying to remain positive.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Spurs explore Marmoush raid

In terms of potential additions, TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher has confirmed Spurs have shown an interest in Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush.

Starts have been hard to come by for the Egyptian at the Etihad this season, even though City only signed him in the last January transfer window.

And after missing out on Savinho from City in the summer, Spurs have started to look into a move for Marmoush.

To combat Pep Guardiola’s reluctance of letting him go, Spurs may try their luck with a loan offer, although they would be keen to have an option to buy him.

Bergvall linked with Liverpool

Another move touted between Spurs and one of their Premier League rivals in recent hours concerns Lucas Bergvall.

The midfielder is a big prospect for Frank’s side, but speculative reports have suggested Liverpool are ready to make a move for him.

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool would be ready to offer around €60m (£52.5m) for Bergvall – and it’s a bid Spurs would supposedly be swayed by.

However, TEAMtalk understands there is no way Spurs would realistically let Bergvall go.

GO FURTHER – Four ways Tottenham could use Omar Marmoush after showing interest in Man City raid