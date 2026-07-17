Richarlison transfer preference revealed as Tottenham field interest from Euro heavyweight

Interest in Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has intensified in recent weeks, with multiple clubs expressing a desire to sign the talented Brazilian, and TEAMtalk able to provide the player’s preference over his next destination.

Having transformed their defence and midfield with the respective arrivals of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke, Martin Dubravka, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, Spurs are now focusing on revamping Roberto De Zerbi’s forward line.

While the likes of Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi and free agent Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic continue to be tipped to become the club’s next No.9, that interest also raises questions over Richarlison’s future at Tottenham – especially given that Dominic Solanke is expected to be retained in De Zerbi’s squad.

We can reveal that Juventus are one of the clubs confirmed as having interest in Richarlison, highlighting his quality and experience at the highest level of European football.

However, sources close to Richarlison have emphasised that he is very keen to stay in the country following his recent success in obtaining British citizenship.

This development has been a significant personal achievement for the player, who has embraced life in the United Kingdom completely.

Richarlison is said to love living in the UK, appreciating the culture, the football environment, and the opportunities it has provided him both on and off the pitch.

The British citizenship not only marks his integration into British society but also provides him with the stability to plan for his future without the uncertainties that can come with international transfers.

Turning to his club situation, Richarlison currently remains an important part of the Tottenham squad. Unless the club manages to sign a new striker during this transfer window, he will continue to be needed to provide depth and support in the attacking third.

His work rate, versatility, and ability to score important goals – albeit not on a consistent level – ensures that he is far from surplus to requirements at the moment.

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Tottenham remain open to Richarlison sale

From Tottenham’s point of view, they would not be closed off to the possibility of selling Richarlison if an attractive offer came in. However, sources have made it clear that the club will not entertain any sale without first securing a suitable replacement.

This policy is designed to protect the team’s overall strength and ensure they are well-prepared for the demands of the season and also back De Zerbi properly.

This measured approach by Tottenham demonstrates their commitment to sensible squad building. By insisting on a replacement, they aim to avoid any disruption that could affect their performance in the Premier League and other domestic competitions.

Meanwhile, Richarlison’s own strong preference to remain in England aligns perfectly with this strategy, making any immediate exit seem unlikely.

As the summer transfer window continues to unfold, the situation surrounding Richarlison will likely be dictated by Spurs own transfer business and other transfer dominos falling.

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