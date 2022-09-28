Richarlison has ‘no time’ for football authorities after being racially abused in Paris

Tottenham forward Richarlison says he has “no time bro” for the football authorities who fail to hand out punishments for racism after he was abused during Brazil’s friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday.

The striker, unbelievably, had a banana thrown at him in the first half at the Parc des Princes. After scoring Brazil’s second goal in the 19th minute he ran towards the corner flag to celebrate and had to contend with a scenario that was a blast from the past.

A number of objects were thrown on to the pitch and footage showed Manchester United midfielder Fred kicking away one object before a banana was thrown in the direction over the former Everton man.

Richarlison has reacted, and translated from Portuguese, Richarlison posted on Twitter: “As long as they stay ‘blah blah blah’ and don’t punish, it’s going to continue like this, happening every day and everywhere. No time bro!”

The 25-year-old received support on social media from his former clubs America Mineiro and Fluminense, among others.

Ironically, before the game, the five-time world champions Brazil had posed for photographs with an anti-racism banner which read, ‘Without our black players, we wouldn’t have stars on our shirts’.

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) later issued a statement condemning the abuse of Richarlison.

It read: “After Brazil’s second goal, a banana was thrown towards Richarlison. The CBF reinforces its stance against discrimination and vehemently repudiates yet another episode of racism in football.

CBF statement on Richarlison incident

“Whether on or off the field, attitudes like this cannot be tolerated.”

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues added: “Once again, I come publicly to express my rejection. This time I saw it with my own eyes. This shocks us. We must always remember that we are all the same, regardless of colour, race or religion.

“The fight against racism is not a cause. But a fundamental (battle for) change to wipe this type of crime from the planet. I insist on saying that the punishments need to be more severe.”

Brazil won the game 5-1 with goals from Raphinha (2), Neymar, Pedro and Richarlison. The Spurs star’s goal had put Brazil back ahead after Montassar Talbi cancelled out Raphinha’s opener.

Neymar scored from the spot and Raphinha added a second before Dylan Bronn was sent off for Tunisia. Pedro scored the fifth in the 74th minute.

