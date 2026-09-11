Tottenham ready to accept €20m Richarlison offer but deal hinges on deadline day decision

Richarlison is facing a dramatic Brazilian deadline-day decision after Vasco da Gama made a €20million offer to enham for the striker, with the player keen on a return home but pushing for a short-term solution, TEAMtalk understands.

Vasco are ready to take Richarlison permanently, but we can reveal the 29-year-old would prefer a move until January before reassessing his future, leaving a race against time to find an agreement, with the transfer window in Brazil closing later today.

Tottenham want to accept Vasco’s €20million (£17.2m / $23.2m) package and are now waiting on Richarlison, with the club keen to resolve the situation after leaving him out of their Premier League squad.

That omission means Richarlison cannot play for Spurs in England until January at the earliest. His current predicament came after he rejected the chance to rejoin former club Everton, while a proposed move to Trabzonspor collapsed on Turkish deadline day last week.

Vasco, who have been exploring a number of high-profile targets including Raheem Sterling, have now turned their attention to Richarlison and are pushing to complete the deal before the Brazilian deadline.

The move would represent Richarlison’s return to Brazilian football for the first time since he left Fluminense in 2017 to join Watford and begin his career in England.

We understand Richarlison is keen to return home and would be prepared to accept Vasco’s proposal. However, his preference is for a short-term arrangement through to January rather than committing to the long-term contract Vasco currently want.

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Tottenham ready to accept Richarlison offer

A short-term deal would mean Richarlison could reassess his options in January, with a move to Turkey or the Saudi Pro League potentially still available to him.

As TEAMtalk revealed on Thursday, Richarlison’s camp have also been investigating whether there is a route to FIFA to cancel his Tottenham contract.

His representatives have looked at the case of Renan Lodi, who successfully cancelled his contract with Al-Hilal last year after being left out of their squad, and are assessing whether Richarlison could potentially pursue a similar route.

Tottenham, however, are not willing to cancel the remaining nine months of his current contract. Spurs have also pointed out that they hold an option which could extend his deal until 2028, allowing them to retain his registration and preserve his potential transfer value.

The club therefore want to accept Vasco’s offer and see a permanent transfer as the preferred outcome, but the structure of the deal remains the major stumbling block.

Vasco have made their move, Tottenham are ready to do business and Richarlison is keen on the destination.

The remaining issue is whether the two sides can find a structure the player is willing to accept before the Brazilian deadline closes.