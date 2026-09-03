Tottenham to approve Richarlison sale on one condition as big-money contract agreed

Trabzonspor are pushing to complete a deal for Richarlison ahead of tomorrow’s Turkish transfer deadline after agreeing personal terms with the striker, TEAMtalk understands.

Tottenham are keen to offload the Brazilian, with Roberto De Zerbi not eager to keep a player who has already asked to leave – as the manager has admitted publicly.

After recent arrivals in north London, namely Spurs’ signing of Omar Marmoush, Richarlison has slipped further down the pecking order. Sources are confident he will be a Trabzonspor player within the next 24 hours.

The 29-year-old has one year left on his contract, though Tottenham an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

He joined from Everton in 2022 and was Tottenham’s top Premier League scorer last season with 11 goals. That form has not secured his place. He told De Zerbi more than once that he wanted out and was left out of the squad for the defeat at Newcastle.

A return to Everton was in talks between the clubs before the English deadline, but that fell through and he stayed at Spurs.

He then posted a pointed message about deciding his own future. That collapse left Spurs looking for another buyer after the Premier League window had shut, with Trabzonspor emerging as serious suitors.

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Richarlison desperate to leave Tottenham for Turkey

Trabzonspor, who already have Mohamed Salah, have made Richarlison their new main attacking target.

Two earlier bids worth £15million and £20million were turned down, but Richarlison has now verbally agreed to wages understood to be far higher than his Tottenham salary and is pressing the club to accept an improved offer.

The signing of Marmoush from Manchester City has squeezed his minutes further, with Dominic Solanke also ahead of him.

De Zerbi’s stance has been consistent: players who want to leave must bring an “economic solution.” Spurs would rather cash in than keep an unhappy forward.

The remaining issue is the fee, not the player’s willingness.

If Trabzonspor raise their bid to a level Tottenham will accept, the move can be finished quickly. Sources around the deal believe that is close.

Should the clubs agree in the next day, Richarlison’s four years at Spurs will end with a move to the Super Lig.

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