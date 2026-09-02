Richarlison could still leave Tottenham this summer

Tottenham forward Richarlison has reportedly agreed to join Turkish side Trabzonspor after his dream return to Everton fell through late in the English transfer window.

Everton agreed a deal worth £35million to re-sign the Brazilian international as Spurs pushed to bring in Iliman Ndiaye for £60million in parallel.

However, Tottenham’s move for Ndiaye was ultimately hijacked by Manchester City. Despite Richarlison being very keen on joining Everton, and him making that very clear on social media, the deal ultimately didn’t come to fruition.

But Richarlison appears set on leaving Tottenham this summer, and reports suggesting that Trabzonspor were pushing for a deal emerged earlier today.

Reporter for Transfermarkt, Joe Krishnan, posted on X: “Trabzonspor looking to sign Richarlison from Tottenham on a permanent deal.

“Turkish club have held talks & submitted two bids above €10million (£8.6m / $11.6m) – using Gabriel Jesus to Barcelona as a marker. Spurs want higher offers for unsettled 29yo.”

The reported fee of £8.6m is clearly far below the £35m Everton came close to paying for Richarlison – so it’s no surprise Tottenham are reluctant to agree to that figure.

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Richarlison ‘pressuring’ Tottenham to accept offer

Amid the discrepancy in price between Tottenham and Trabzonspor, a separate report from journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu – who has over 2million followers on X – claims Richarlison has reached a verbal agreement to join the Turkish side.

“Richarlison has verbally agreed with Trabzonspor!” Sabuncuoglu posted on X.

“The Brazilian player wants to join Trabzonspor and is pressuring his club to accept the offer! Richarlison wants to leave Tottenham.”

The final decision rests with Tottenham.

However, given they were willing to sell Richarlison to Everton, it appears they are open to a departure – for the right price.

Roberto De Zerbi said even before the Everton saga that Richarlison had made clear that he wanted out of Tottenham.

“Richarlison, he’s said too many times he wants to leave,” the Spurs head coach said.

“I love these players, and they are great guys,” De Zerbi explained. “I have very good relationships.

“But, if they want to leave, they have to bring the economic solution to the club and they can go, and we’ll find other players.”

It remains to be seen whether Trabzonspor can stump up a big enough fee for Richarlison to constitute said ‘economic solution’ – if the reports of an agreement on personal terms are indeed correct.

Top source confirms Trabzonspor interest

Interestingly, Seb Stafford, journalist for reliable source The Athletic, has confirmed that Trabzonspor have made an unsuccessful attempt to sign Richarlison in the past 24 hours.

However, the deal is not completely dead yet, as the Turkish side could return with another approach for the Brazilian.

“Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor have made an unsuccessful attempt to sign Richarlison in the past 24 hours,” Stafford’s report reads.

“After their failed effort, it is not clear whether Trabzonspor will make a further attempt to bring in the 29-year-old.

“While the transfer deadline in England has passed, Turkish clubs are able to buy players until Friday, September 4.”

While Stafford does not comment on other reports suggesting Richarlison has an agreement with Trabzonspor on personal terms – he maintains that the player’s future remains ‘uncertain.’

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