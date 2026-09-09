Tottenham are still trying to find a way to sell Richarlison this summer and the manager of Brazilian side Vasco Da Gama has spoken out on the forward’s links to his club.

The Brazilian transfer window remains open until Friday, meaning one of Richarlison’s few remaining options this summer is to move to his home country.

The 29-year-old came close to re-joining Everton ahead of the English deadline, but that deal ultimately didn’t come to fruition despite him making it clear on social media that he was keen to leave Spurs.

Richarlison then agreed terms with Trabzonspor and was open to the prospect of moving to Turkey. However, the transfer could not be completed because Trabzonspor did not have room for another foreign player and failed to move anyone on.

TEAMtalk revealed over the weekend that Tottenham are working with Richarlison’s camp and intermediaries to find the forward a new club.

Richarlison has since been linked with a move to Vasco Da Gama, and manager Pedro Emanuel has said he is a player he ‘respects greatly’, suggesting there could be some truth to the reported interest.

“I think my silence says it all,” he said. “I work with the players who are here; he is a player I respect greatly, a player everyone know, but they aren’t here and I don’t feel I have the right to comment on something that isn’t part of our day-to-day lives, of my reality.

“I’m sorry I can’t answer, but that’s all I can say at the moment.”

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Club chief ‘leading’ Richarlison talks with Tottenham

According to a report from Brazilian outlet O Globo, as cited by Sport Witness, Vasco do consider it ‘viable’ to sign Richarlison.

Vasco president, Pedrinho, is said to be ‘leading the talks’ with Tottenham. They have made an ‘offer’ and will ‘will wait until Thursday for their response to finalise the operation.’

There’s no mention of the fee proposed, and O Globo states: “It’s considered feasible and reasonable. Vasco are counting on the English club’s lack of options to negotiate for the striker in the final stages of the transfer window.”

Everton had agreed on a deal worth £35million in principle to re-sign Richarlison, but that was when Tottenham were closing in on a deal for Iliman Ndiaye worth £60million. Ultimately, Richarlison stayed put and Ndiaye went to Man City instead.

Spurs are highly unlikely to recoup that £35million figure for Richarlison now, but they could green light a lower sale to Vasco.

They are clearly running out of time to secure a fee for a player who is not in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans.

Initially, Vasco were keen to sign Richarlison on loan rather than permanently, but a loan deal now reportedly looks unlikely.

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