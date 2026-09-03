Tottenham have just humiliated Richarlison with TWO FINAL Roberto De Zerbi decisions

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has left Richarlison out of his Premier League squad for this season, with the Brazilian forward facing further humiliation as one of his teammates who cannot play under January has been included.

Earlier on Thursday, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Tottenham are ready to sell Richarlison.

Sources have told us that Trabzonspor are pushing to get a deal done for the former Everton forward.

We understand that Tottenham manager De Zerbi is not keen on keeping Richarlison.

Fraser Fletcher has reported that Trabzonspor have a deal in place with Richarlison over personal terms.

The Turkish Super Lig club now have to strike an agreement with Tottenham over a transfer fee.

This comes after Richarlison posted a public statement on X and Instagram on August 31 claiming that he will not be forced into making a decision.

Tottenham and Everton were in talks late in the summer transfer window over a return of Richarlison to the Toffees.

Spurs have now made it abundantly clear that Richarlison is not part of De Zerbi’s side.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham told their signing is third WORST of every Premier League deal this summer

Tottenham make Richarlison and Xavi Simons decision

Tottenham have announced their Premier League squad for this season and have omitted Richarlison from the list.

One must note that Tottenham have NOT finalised a sale of the forward.

Yet Spurs have decided that Richarlison is not in De Zerbi’s plan.

To pile further humiliation on the forward, Tottenham have included Xavi Simons in their 2026/27 Premier League squad.

Simons tore his anterior cruciate ligament against Wolves in April and underwent surgery in May.

According to The London Evening Standard, the Netherlands international attacker is expected to be back in action for Tottenham only in 2027.

Despite Simons not being available for the first half of the season, Tottenham have still decided to include him in their Premier League squad over Richarlison.

READ NEXT: Mykhailo Mudryk makes promise to Tottenham fans after sealing loan switch; Tosin also signs