Man City star responds to Tottenham ‘interest’ and names ‘dream club’

Manchester City defender Rico Lewis has made it abundantly clear whether he would be willing to join Tottenham Hotspur before the summer transfer window closes, as TEAMtalk reveals how much Spurs need to pay the Cityzens if they are to do a deal for Savinho.

Lewis is one of the best young players in the Premier League and has established himself in the Man City first-team squad after coming through the club’s youth academy. The 20-year-old, who has already earned five England caps, is a versatile player who can operate as a right-back and in defensive midfield.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola deployed Lewis in a number of positions last season, including right-back, left-back and defensive midfielder.

Lewis made 44 appearances for the Cityzens in the 2024/25 campaign, scoring two goals and giving five assists in the process.

Despite Guardiola rating Lewis highly, there has been speculation on his future in recent days, with Tottenham among the clubs linked.

TBR reported on August 16 that Tottenham have shown ‘interest’ in Lewis after being ‘contacted by intermediaries’.

CaughtOffSide has even claimed that Tottenham are among the clubs that ‘have made enquiries with Man City’ for Lewis.

Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton are also in the frame for Lewis, while Nottingham Forest’s interest in the Man City star is said to be ‘concrete’.

Juventus, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on Lewis, too, claims TBR, with CaughtOffSide adding that Forest have had a bid for the youngster already rejected.

Lewis has now broken his silence on his future, with the England international publicly saying that he wants to stay at Man City and does not want to leave this summer.

The youngster told The Daily Mail after starting for Man City against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday: “I’ve never ever seen myself at a different club – I’ve always wanted to play for City.

“It’s my dream club, and like you see (at Wolves), when I’m playing with the kind of players that I’m playing with, it brings out the best in me, so I’m so happy.”

Lewis added about getting regular starts for Man City: “It’s difficult. Everyone wants assurance and security, but at the end of the day, it’s on me. It’s on me to perform. It’s on me to take the chances when I do.

“After that, there’s nothing I can’t blame myself (for). If I take my own chances, I do it. If I don’t, then I have to work and get better.

“Last season I played more than the season before, this season I want to play more than last season, so it’s always the same goal – becoming an established player.”

IN-DEPTH ⚪🔵 Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Tottenham told to pay £65m for Savinho

With Son Heung-min having left for Los Angeles FC and James Maddison to miss the majority of the 2025/26 campaign after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Tottenham are on the hunt for two new attacking players before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Eberechi Eze has already agreed on personal terms with Tottenham, who are now in talks with Crystal Palace over a summer deal for the England international attacking midfielder.

Tottenham also want to sign Savinho, with the north London club having had a bid for the Brazil international winger already rejected by Man City.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Man City want Tottenham to pay at least £65million (€75.3m, $88.1m) for Savinho.

Spurs’ bid for the 21-year-old was £60m (€69.5m, $81.3m), but what is encouraging for last season’s Europa League winners is that the winger himself is ready to leave Man City for Thomas Frank’s side.

Latest Tottenham news: Offer made, midfielder sale

Tottenham have made an offer for an exciting star, who is keen on a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A pundit has urged Tottenham to drop their interest in a prolific goalscorer, saying that he would be a better fit for promoted Premier League club Leeds United.

Tottenham are ready to offload a star midfielder for a modest fee after manager Frank decided that he is not in his plans for this season.

POLL: Where will Tottenham finish in the Prem in Thomas Frank’s first season in charge?