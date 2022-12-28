Rival boss gives Tottenham green light to sign Emerson Royal replacement but with one glaring caveat

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has seemingly given Tottenham the green light to sign one of his top players in January but it will come at a steep price.

Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici is expected to be a busy man in the new year, with several incomings and outgoings expected, as he looks to strengthen key areas of Antonio Conte’s squad.

Another centre-back, a creative midfielder and a new right wing-back are three positions Tottenhan are focusing on.

And one player tipped to fill the role normally filled by Emerson Royal or Matt Doherty is Sporting’s Perdo Porro.

Paratici is said to have identified the 23-year-old as the perfect mix between attacking intent and defensive solidity, something that Emerson and Doherty are unable to really provide.

Porro has racked up five assists in 15 games in all competitions this season and faced Tottenham twice in the Champions League.

At this stage, it’s reported that Spurs have opened talks with Sporting over a potential deal. However, the Spaniard will not come cheap, with Amorim insisting the player will only be sold if his €45million (£39.6m) release clause is met.

Other reports suggest Spurs could actually write off a sell-on clause they are owed for Marcus Edwards. That would then lower the fee needed to sign Porro.

But Amorim has now had his say on the future of the talented full-back.

He claims the player can move on, when speaking at a presser for Sporting’s clash with Pacos de Ferreira.

No budging on Porro exit price

Amorim explained: “With regard to Pedro Porro, we know that there are players in our team who, because of what they have done, are now wanted by other clubs. We had this problem in the summer too.

“What I was told is that he can only leave if the clause is triggered. And if the clause is triggered, there is nothing we can do.

“He is playing really well. Like me, he is living one of the best moments of his career and he is only focused on Sporting.

“We are prepared for anything and we know that there are clubs who can pay the clause. But, until that happens, I think Pedro is safe.”

Porro actually had a three-year spell at Manchester City without ever playing a Premier League game. But his form at Sporting has been excellent and rightly earned him plenty of attention.

Conte saw the right-back twice at close quarters as Spurs failed to beat Sporting in two Champions League games.

That clearly peaked Tottenham’s interest, especially with Emerson underperforming and Doherty still trusted defensively against stronger teams.

All that remains to be seen is whether Paratici can convince Daniel Levy to pay Porro’s release clause.

The north London club are back in action on Sunday when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Tottenham meet with Napoli officials to discuss transfer of £25m midfielder as two other deals gather pace