Tottenham Hotspur are said to have barged rivals aside in their efforts to sign an elite Brazilian talent, with the north London club given the nod over how much the player will cost and their hopes of securing a January deal.

The club are actively looking for at least one new winger in the January window, with both Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert failing to match anything like the level of performance that Mohammed Kudus and been showing.

And, while the left side is the main focus of attention, Tottenham will not turn down the chance to snap up quality young talent when it becomes available, even if one such talent, 19-year-old Brazilian Rayan, does most of his best work off the right flank.

It’s been reported that Spurs scouts made a trip to South America last week to watch Vasco Da Gama winger Rayan, who has been setting the Brazilian top-flight alight this season.

The teenager is thought to have a release clause of €40m (£34.3m) in his contract, although it has emerged over recent days that Spurs could face competition from the likes of Chelsea, Brighton and Nottingham Forest for Rayan’s signature.

While Calciomercato reports that there could be an auction for the teenager in January, Tottenham are said to have jumped to the front of the queue for his signature.

While Spurs are not expected to have to match that release clause, it’s thought they will have to bid between €20m-€30m (£17.4m-£26.1m) to convince Vasco to sell their starlet.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Premier League signings of the season power ranking: Leeds man gains first entry; Sunderland trio in top five

Rayan talks with Tottenham already taken place

The report adds that representatives of Tottenham have already spoken to the teenager’s agents over a January switch to N17, in their efforts to get a jump over their rivals.

Indeed, recent reports from Brazil also claim Spurs have done groundwork on securing a work permit ahead of a new year move.

The fact that Rayan is on the brink of winning a call-up to the senior Brazil set-up will also make a permit easier to attain.

If Tottenham do win the race for Rayan, he’s expected to go straight into Frank’s first-team squad and compete for a bench role.

In terms of his playing style, Rayan is a left-footed attacker who is pacy, powerful and technically gifted.

He has played the majority of games in his young career so far on either the right of a front three or as a more traditional right-sided midfielder.

However, there is hope that he could eventually transition to the left and give Frank another option there after Son Heung-min’s exit over the summer.

Latest Tottenham news: Centre-back swoop; Semenyo price tag

Tottenham are being tipped to make a spectacular January raid on a London rival for a high-quality central defender, who might just force the normally flexible Thomas Frank into making a permanent formation change.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s big-money summer signing Mohammed Kudus delivered a performance of the highest quality as Leeds were beaten 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, proving Thomas Frank wise to sign him.

And finally, Tottenham have been told it will take a club record fee to sign a rival Premier League attacker, and TEAMtalk looks into how he could usurp a summer signing in the Spurs side.

VOTE – Which Tottenham signing will have the biggest impact this season?