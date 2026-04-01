Roberto De Zerbi has been backed to make a former Arsenal captain one of his spectacular first signings at Tottenham in a move that could go very wrong, very quickly.

De Zerbi has been installed as the new Tottenham boss, with a five-year contract on lucrative terms penned. Only Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta earn more than the 46-year-old Italian as far as Premier League managers go.

De Zerbi’s first task is a not insignificant one – securing Tottenham’s Premier League status. But if achieved, attention will quickly turn to formalising plans for a blockbuster summer transfer window.

There are no shortage of positions that need addressing in this current Spurs squad. Left wing is one, with Spurs still to adequately replace club icon Son Heung-min who left for LAFC last summer.

And according to stunning new claims from talkSPORT’s European football expert, Andy Brassell, De Zerbi might look no further than Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang.

Such a move would be mind-boggling to say the least, and not only because Aubameyang used to captain bitter rivals Arsenal.

What’s more, the veteran striker – who Brassell suggested should be converted to a left winger with Richarlison playing up front – previously left Arsenal under a cloud due to disciplinary issues.

The fact he turns 37 in the summer also makes the move a bizarre one, though De Zerbi knows Aubameyang well through his time at Marseille where the striker currently plays.

“Perhaps a little bit out there for some people, I’d go for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,” said Brassell.

“He’s going to turn 37 in the summer, so it’s a short-term signing. It would be for a good time rather than a long time.

“He has been so good since he’s left the Premier League.”

Brassell – who is highly knowledgeable and respected when it comes to the European leagues – added: “He was a player who would touch the ball like 10-15 times a game and just really defined himself by his pace and his goals.

“Now he’s still got really good pace actually, not quite what it was when he was 29 obviously, but he’s still quick enough.

“He’s so unbelievably intelligent, he stretches the game by taking the ball down the flanks, he defends really tigerishly. He keeps himself incredibly fit. He scores and creates.

“You look at his assist numbers over the last couple of seasons and they’re absolutely brilliant. For me, he would be a better version of what Randal Kolo Muani should have been for Tottenham.”

Brassell concluded by noting the prospect of Aubameyang returning to England by way of Tottenham is a fanciful one, though refused to be deterred.

“Even though there’s the Arsenal connection and maybe for that reason Aubameyang wouldn’t be open to it,” he continued.

“But if we’re talking money and affiliation no object I think he’d be a really terrific signing for them.”

Aubameyang does remain a high calibre option in the final third despite his advancing age. He’s hit double figures in both goals (12) and assists (10) in a season in which he’s primarily been managed by De Zerbi.

Nevertheless, Spurs signing an ex-Arsenal captain on big wages who’ll be turning 37 looks a recipe for disaster.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Tottenham news

DON’T MISS: Tottenham relegation impact assessed with seismic salary reductions, secret De Zerbi terms revealed

ICYMI: De Zerbi turns to World Cup winner to fix Tottenham defensive woes in major coaching coup

READ NEXT: Celebrating the renaissance art of Dele’s greatest Tottenham goal… no, not that one