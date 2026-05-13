Joao Palhinha has been informed there is still a place for him at Tottenham Hotspur next season, but TEAMtalk can reveal his long-term future in North London remains far from certain, despite Roberto De Zerbi being a big admirer of his.

The Portugal international only joined Spurs from Bayern Munich last summer on a loan deal which includes an already agreed-upon £27million option to buy, and he initially made an encouraging start under former head coach Thomas Frank.

However, much like Tottenham’s campaign as a whole, Palhinha’s form fluctuated throughout the season, and questions emerged at various stages over where he truly fitted within the club’s evolving midfield structure.

Despite that inconsistency, the 30-year-old has managed to re-establish himself under De Zerbi.

TEAMtalk understands De Zerbi is a huge admirer of Palhinha’s experience, tactical discipline and leadership qualities and has made it clear internally that he would like the midfielder to remain at the club.

Sources state Palhinha himself has once again enjoyed life back in London after previously impressing in the Premier League during his time at Fulham. However, there remains a growing possibility that the midfielder could now consider a return to his homeland.

However, TEAMtalk can reveal Sporting CP are extremely interested in bringing Palhinha back to the Jose Alvalade Stadium, resulting in further uncertainty surrounding his future.

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Portugal giants on alert amid Tottenham star’s uncertainty

The Lisbon giants view Palhinha as an ideal figure to strengthen their experience and leadership in the centre of the park while also reconnecting the club with one of their most respected academy products.

But Sporting are not alone, as we can confirm that both Benfica and Porto are also monitoring Palhinha’s situation closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

All three Portuguese giants are aware the player could become available under the right circumstances and would welcome the opportunity to bring him back to Liga Portugal.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have effectively closed the door on any potential return to Bavaria. Sources indicate the Bundesliga champions have made it clear they no longer envisage Palhinha having a future at the club following his departure last year.

TEAMtalk understands the midfielder has accepted that situation and is now fully focused on deciding the next stage of his career.

While Tottenham have informed Palhinha that there remains an opportunity for him to stay and play an important role under De Zerbi, no final decision has yet been made regarding his future.

The midfielder is expected to assess all options carefully over the coming weeks, particularly with interest from Portugal intensifying.

For now, Palhinha remains committed to Spurs, but with De Zerbi keen to keep him and several major Portuguese clubs pushing hard, his future is shaping up to be one of Tottenham’s more intriguing situations this summer.

Meanwhile, Spurs’ quest to remain in the Premier League has been backed by Jamie Carragher, who has named the star he feels is paramount to their chances of staying in 17th and above the relegation trapdoor.

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