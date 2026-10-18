Roberto De Zerbi demands new Tottenham sporting director signs Real Madrid forward

Roberto De Zerbi has asked for a new sporting director at Tottenham, and he wants the potential January addition to add a Real Madrid forward to the side.

Spurs have started the season very slowly. After six games in the Premier League, they’re yet to pick up their first win, and have just three points. That’s despite spending over £300million in the summer.

Summer signings included Manchester City forwards Omar Marmoush and Savinho, yet Tottenham have scored only three hoals in their six games so far.

Mundo Deportivo reports De Zerbi wants more attacking talent added in the January window.

There is believed to be more investment coming in the winter, and the boss is said to have asked for Piero Ausilio to be brought in as sporting director.

Following that move, the Italian is said to have asked for another striker, and that could be Endrick if Spurs can convince Real Madrid to loan him out.

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Endrick is going nowhere

Endrick has been linked with number of top clubs of late, including Lyon, Roma and Aston Villa.

However, Jose Mourinho has made it clear he’s not going to let the striker leave Real Madrid.

He said: “Forget it, forget it. Forget the clubs that are interested. Better to sit down and wait; otherwise, you will get tired. He is a player I love, he has incredible potential. He is very important to us.”

In terms of Ausilio, the former Inter Milan chief was said to be in talks with Tottenham in the summer, with it suggested he was set to join the club.

However, reports on that died down, and Gianluca Di Marzio suggested Spurs weren’t definite to be landing the director.

The Italian insider said: “He could go to the Premier League. I don’t think he’s that far along with Tottenham. There were talks over the summer.”

Whether Spurs are able to get into a good position remains to be seen, with particular interest there now De Zerbi has had his say.