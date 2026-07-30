Roberto De Zerbi has teased another Tottenham signing is on the way

Roberto De Zerbi has teased that another big-money Tottenham Hotspur signing could be close, with the club not putting all their focus firmly on the club’s failing forward line.

Spurs scored just 48 times in their 38 Premier League games last season as they only avoided relegation to the Championship on the final of the season.

What’s more, only 14 of those goals came from the club’s two genuine No.9s in Richarlison and Dominic Solanke, with the former chalking up 11 of those strikes.

With the defence and midfield already revamped over the summer, to the tune of almost £240million, Tottenham are now hunting a new left-winger and striker to complete their impressive summer business.

And De Zerbi has added some fuel to the fire that another big signing is imminent with his latest comments on the club’s pre-season tour of Australia.

Indeed, the Italian told respected Tottenham journalist Alasdair Gold that once he identifies a target, he’ll do everything in his power to get a deal over the line.

“In the transfer market, when I want one player, I become like a shark, no chance to say no!” he told Football.London.

“The transfer market, it’s not finished for sure, but we completed 60% of our project in the transfer market. Now we have another bomba!”

When asked if a deal was close, he replied: “I hope, but it’s not finished for sure.”

“A lot of players you are watching now on the pitch started from mid-March. The plan was clear at the beginning. The big problem was to stay up and play in the Premier League again.”

DON’T MISS: De Zerbi delivers ‘honest’ transfer message to Tottenham star Lucas Bergvall – ‘His position is very clear’

Who could Tottenham’s next big signing be?

Let’s rule out who it almost certainly won’t be at this stage, following the news of Eli Junior Kroupi breaking his foot on Bournemouth duty.

As our sources revealed, Tottenham were on the brink of submitting at £80m-plus bid for the explosive forward to become their new No.9, only for the news of his injury to break on Wednesday evening.

While it’s not the end of Spurs’ interest in Kroupi, which could well be revisited in the new year, it still leaves the club in need of a top striker.

We understand that the club have already held discussions with intermediaries of Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, although PSG remain frontrunners for the Spain World Cup winner at this stage.

Club chiefs do hold Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani and Club Brugge frontman Nicolo Tresoldi in high regard and have both players on the shortlist, although they are hardly the ‘bomba’ signings that De Zerbi is on about.

Free agent frontman Dusan Vlahovic is another potential option, although he is being chased by a number of clubs, including Barcelona, as per our sources.

In terms of the left-wing options being loked at, Savinho remains a realistic option after he told Manchester City he wants out this summer. However, Spurs have become frustrated with the delays to a proposed £60m deal, with our sources indicating they have issued City with a deadline for that deal to be done.

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo is another player on the club’s radar, with Fabrizio Romano recently delivering an update on Tottenham’s chances of securing the signing of the Dutch winger.

Other names mentioned, but less likely at this stage, include AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Benfica star

Andreas Schjelderup.

Either way, it looks like another big Tottenham signing is on the way ahead of what looks like an exciting season in north London – and a far cry from the back-to-back 17th-placed finishes.