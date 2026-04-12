Two rivals emerge for Tottenham in Andy Robertson chase despite Roberto De Zerbi greenlighting summer swoop

Tottenham Hotspur have reaffirmed their agreement with Andy Robertson – with Roberto De Zerbi now sanctioning the move – after the Scotland international confirmed his Liverpool exit this summer, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Spurs had already reached an understanding with Robertson earlier this year as they made a move to sign him in January, and sources have confirmed that the arrangement remains fully active following both De Zerbi’s arrival and the player’s confirmation this week that his time at Anfield is coming to an end when his contract expires.

Sources understand that Tottenham have now stepped up their plans to move for Robertson after De Zerbi made it clear he is keen to bring the experienced left-back to the club.

Indeed, the Italian believes Robertson’s leadership and top-level pedigree could prove invaluable as Spurs look to reshape their squad.

The 31-year-old is seen as a player who can immediately strengthen the dressing room as well as the starting XI, with Tottenham placing significant value on his Premier League and European experience.

However, Spurs are not the only club with interest. Celtic have not abandoned hope of bringing Robertson back to Scotland, while his former club Hull City are also monitoring the situation closely.

We understand that Hull have made it known internally that, should they secure promotion to the Premier League, they would be keen to put forward an offer. The Tigers currently sit in the final Championship play-off spot with four games of the regular season left to play.

Despite that, Robertson’s camp have reiterated that their agreement with Tottenham – first reached in January – remains in place and has not been affected by recent developments.

There is also an added layer of intrigue surrounding Spurs’ own situation.

Sources indicate that even in the event of relegation, Robertson would still consider a move to north London, underlining the strength of the agreement already in place – although all parties remain hopeful that scenario will not come into play.

With De Zerbi now fully on board and pushing for the deal, Tottenham appear well positioned to follow through on their long-standing interest – though rival suitors are ensuring the situation remains one to watch closely heading into the summer window.

Meanwhile, Spurs’ first test of their survival credentials under De Zerbi will come at Sunderland on Sunday afternoon, with the club having dropped into the bottom three after West Ham crushed Wolves on Friday night.

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More Tottenham news: Centre-back signing talks; Serie A star targeted

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in close contact with the agents of one of the Premier League’s top centre-backs, who is ready to green-light an exit this summer.

Elsewhere, Spurs are stepping up their plans to strengthen at the heart of their defence this summer, and TEAMtalk can reveal that a top Serie A defensive star is firmly on their radar.

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