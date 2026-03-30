Tottenham Hotspur are not giving up hope of convincing Roberto De Zerbi to take charge immediately, TEAMtalk can confirm, with the club preparing a decisive push over the next 48 hours and with hopes growing that his stance on delaying his arrival until the summer could be softening.

Spurs are in the market for a new manager and hope for a quick resolution after confirmation arrived on Sunday that Tudor, who collected just a single point from five Premier League games, would be leaving the club after just 44 days at the helm.

The struggling north London side formally confirmed the Croat’s exit on Sunday, although the decision had effectively been made a week earlier, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed. Out of respect following the death of Tudor’s father, the announcement was delayed – but behind the scenes, that time was used to intensify the search for his successor.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that much of the past week has been spent in dialogue with De Zerbi and his representatives. While the former Brighton boss has remained open to the role, he had previously made it clear his preference was to wait until the summer before making his next move.

However, there is now a growing belief within the club that the Italian’s stance may be shifting.

Over the weekend, Spurs officials detected what one source described as a “softening” in De Zerbi’s position – enough to encourage a renewed and aggressive attempt to bring him in immediately.

“The club are not giving up on De Zerbi – they are going to make a real push in the next 48 hours to get him,” a source confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Spurs, for their part, are willing to pay the Italian a handsome survival bonus if he takes on the role now and maintains the club’s Premier League status.

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Tottenham look at other options with six others considered

Despite the clear focus on De Zerbi, Tottenham are keeping contingency plans active.

Experienced managers such as Sean Dyche and Adi Hutter remain under consideration as potential short-term solutions if negotiations stall.

A number of high-profile former Spurs figures – including Glenn Hoddle, Tim Sherwood, Chris Hughton and Harry Redknapp – have also been linked with a return in some capacity.

However, they are not viewed as priority options at this stage, though that stance could change if the De Zerbi pursuit fails to materialise and the 46-year-old, who boasts an overall management record of 199 wins in 463 games (a 42.98% win percentage), remains available.

With Spurs’ next fixture against Sunderland scheduled for April 12, the urgency to appoint a new manager is increasing, and, ideally, they want their next boss in place as soon as possible.

To that end, the club remain hopeful that a new head coach will be installed early this week, and with De Zerbi still firmly at the top of their wishlist, a crucial 48 hours now awaits.

Tottenham latest: Dyche shuts down Spurs talks; £65m man up for sale

On the subject of Dyche, the former Everton, Burnley and Nottingham Forest boss has shut down a fan with a comical response amid suggestions he is poised to take charge of Spurs on an interim basis.

As TEAMtalk has long explained, Dyche would not be willing to take on the job on a short-term basis, while his potential appointment is further complicated by a compensation payout owed to Forest, should Spurs make a move.

On the transfer front, Chelsea appear to have joined a very crowded market to sign an outstanding young Spurs star, who the club could now make an enormous profit on after an outstanding season.

Another young star linked with a move away is Archie Gray and sources have exposed the truths around claims that a buy-back clause could see him return to Leeds United this summer.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are reportedly willing to take a hefty £15m hit on a player signed just two years ago and with a major upgrade targeted.

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