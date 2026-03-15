Fabrizio Romano reveals whether Roberto De Zerbi will replace Igor Tudor as Tottenham manager after Liverpool draw

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Tottenham Hotspur would be able to hire Roberto De Zerbi as their manager if they decided to sack Igor Tudor, who guided Spurs to a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Tudor earned his first point as the Tottenham interim manager, as the north London club played out a 1-1 draw with Liverpool away from home at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

The result means that Spurs are now a point above the Premier League bottom three.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on March 13, 2026, that Tottenham are not planning to sack Tudor right now.

Tudor was appointed the Tottenham interim manager in February 2026, and Spurs owners, ENIC, are not looking to make a knee-jerk reaction.

However, Tottenham are doing background work on potential managerial candidates to eventually replace Tudor, whether that be before the season ends or in the summer.

Fraser Fletcher first reported Tottenham’s desire to hire Roberto De Zerbi as their manager back on January 7, 2026, and interest in the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss since then has only grown.

De Zerbi is without a managerial role at the moment, with the Italian tactician having parted with Marseille in February 2026.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now brought an update on De Zerbi’s situation, claiming that the Italian tactician will not take over as the Tottenham manager right now.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Look, what I can tell you about the Tottenham job and Roberto De Zerbi is that, let’s be clear, between the past and the future.

“The past is that in the last three, four, five weeks, even six, Tottenham have considered since they fired Thomas Frank, have considered Roberto De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino as the two main targets to become the future head coach of Tottenham Hotspur.

“So, the idea was to go for one of these two.

“Roberto De Zerbi has always been considered the ideal candidate, also because Pochettino is going to be busy obviously with the US men national team at least till the end of the World Cup.

“So, it’s not easy in this moment to plan with Pochettino, with Pochettino being already busy with his job with the US men national team.

“At the same time, with Roberto De Zerbi is different because De Zerbi is free.

“De Zerbi could eventually be an option already immediately, but what I can tell you is that De Zerbi is, was a top target for Tottenham, but at the moment, Roberto De Zerbi is still not keen on taking a job now in the middle of the season.

“That’s something that Roberto De Zerbi at this stage, from what I am told, doesn’t want to do.

“So, let’s see what’s going to happen next, maybe in the summer.

“I am sure there is going to be plenty of interest.”

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Igor Tudor responds when asked about Tottenham sack

Tudor spoke to Sky Sports after the match, and, as you would expect, the former Juventus manager was asked about potentially getting sacked.

The Tottenham interim manager responded by saying: “In every club in the world, it is the same [as Tottenham] when there is not a good result.

“The change of coach gives hope but the problem stays. The coach needs to solve the problem.

“Journalists like to ask these questions, but it doesn’t make sense.

“The coaches are obliged to ask these questions, otherwise they like to stay at home.

“You insist with the same questions.”

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