De Zerbi in dreamland after FIVE stars say YES to signing for Tottenham – Fabrizio Romano

Five separate players have said yes to signing on the dotted line for Tottenham in what’s shaping up to be a monumental summer transfer window for Roberto De Zerbi.

After successive 17th-placed finishes, Tottenham are well aware they must make major changes to their playing personnel and provide De Zerbi with the proper tools to fly up the league.

The need to add leadership and experience to a squad that is sorely lacking in both has been identified.

Accordingly, Tottenham have already wrapped up deals to bring Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on board via free agency.

Spurs repelled a hijack attempt from Juventus for Liverpool icon Robertson. The Reds looked into signing Senesi, but it’s north London where the Argentine will go. Both deals have been verified and given the ‘here we go’ treatment from Fabrizio Romano.

The trusted transfer guru has also brought news of Spurs convincing veteran defender, Ben Davies, to sign a contract extension. The Welshman had been on course to leave when his existing deal expires on June 30.

That update came via Romano’s his YouTube channel in which the reporter confirmed loanee, Joao Palhinha, wants to re-join Spurs.

Palhinha was one of very few who performed to their usual standard last season and it was his goal that secured Spurs’ Premier League status on the final day.

Tottenham can sign Palhinha by way of an option to buy from Bayern Munich worth €30m / £26m. Per Romano, Palhinha is giving priority to Spurs, meaning a deal is there is they desire it.

“Just a quick one on Tottenham,” began Romano when reporting on YouTube. “Ben Davies to sign a new contract.

“Also many questions on the future of Joao Palhinha. Sporting CP want him, but will only go for him if the Tottenham deal doesn’t happen, and Palhinha is still giving priority to Tottenham.”

But by far the biggest story at Tottenham right now centres on Manchester City and their winger, Savinho.

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Savinho to Tottenham is ON – Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham twice bid for the Brazilian winger last summer, with reports at the time stating the largest offer totalled €80m / approximately £70m.

If accepted, Savinho would have become Tottenham’s all-time record signing, surpassing Dominic Solanke (£65m, add-ons included).

Savinho was open to joining Spurs last year and fast forward to the present day, he’s ready to up sticks and sign for Tottenham once again.

The difference this time around is that unlike in 2025, Man City are now ready to cash in. Furthermore, a transfer can now be agreed for a more modest fee.

“Tottenham are stepping up their efforts in order to try accelerate on a deal for Savinho,” said Romano. “Contacts are ongoing.

“Tottenham want to be fast on player side and then negotiate with Manchester City as soon as possible to sign the Brazilian winger. But the deal is on. The deal is on for Savinho.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen again because there is still to understand how much Manchester City want, probably no longer the €80million (£69.1m, $93.2m) they wanted one year ago.

“The price is going to be probably different, but Tottenham are there.

“Tottenham were there with Thomas Frank as a coach in 2025, and Tottenham are still there in 2026 with Roberto De Zerbi.”

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