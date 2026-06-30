De Zerbi in dreamland as Tottenham agree Tonali deal and reach decision on second move

Tottenham have agreed personal terms with Sandro Tonali and are ready to break the £100m barrier, and a player the Italian might have forced out will NOT be sold, according to multiple sources.

Tottenham are backing Roberto De Zerbi in a big way this summer, and aren’t letting their total lack of European football deter their ambition.

Aside from a handful of canny free agent pick-ups, Spurs have already splashed £52m on Dutch centre-back, Jan Paul van Hecke.

Bigger money could be spent on one or both of Savinho and Cody Gakpo for the wings. However, the true prizes lay in central midfield.

Tottenham are aiming to sign BOTH of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes. It is not a case of one or the other as far as Spurs are concerned.

Competition from Manchester United for West Ham’s Fernandes is fierce. Manchester City cannot be discounted for Tonali even despite spending a club-record £116m on Elliot Anderson.

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Spurs agree personal terms with Sandro Tonali

But according to our insider, Fraser Fletcher, Spurs have taken a giant stride towards winning the race for Tonali by agreeing personal terms with the Newcastle talisman.

The 26-year-old is in line to earn just under £300,000-a-week when factoring in bonuses if he completes his switch to north London.

Regarding the transfer fee, we’ve been reliably informed Spurs are prepared to pay a nine-figure sum to get this deal done, which meets the Magpies’ valuation.

With Tonali and potentially Fernandes on the way in, it’s easy to see why Lucas Bergvall asked to leave.

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Tottenham reach decision on selling Lucas Bergvall

The Sweden international can see the writing on the wall with regards to his game-time, and especially so next season in a year where there’s no European football.

But according to the latest from The Telegraph, De Zerbi does not want Bergvall to go and the club have acted accordingly by refusing to let the player leave.

The report stated: ‘Lucas Bergvall, the Sweden international, has expressed a desire to leave amid concerns over game-time but the stance is that he is not for sale.

‘De Zerbi and [Johan] Lange are both understood to have held talks with the midfielder to assure him of his part in the club’s future. Bergvall also signed a new contract up to 2031 in April.’

Bergvall at 20 is not the finished article just yet, though he is already a fine player in his own right and letting the midfielder go could prove a regrettable decision in the years to come.

What’s more, if and when Spurs do re-qualify for Europe under De Zerbi, excellent strength in depth with players like Bergvall will be crucial to the club competing on multiple fronts.

What’s more, officials from Tottenham contacted TEAMtalk earlier on Tuesday to provide a direct update on Bergvall’s situation.

They insisted that as it stands, Tottenham’s stance is Bergvall is not for sale, which will bring yet another smile to De Zerbi’s face.

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