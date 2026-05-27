Tottenham have successfully fended off an attempt to hijack their move for Liverpool legend, Andy Robertson, and the signing of a winger that should smash their all-time transfer record has been approved.

Tottenham pre-agreed the free agent signings of Robertson and Bournemouth centre-back, Marcos Senesi, earlier in 2026. Both deals were contingent on Spurs retaining their Premier League status.

Under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi, Tottenham did exactly that, though the Robertson and Senesi moves still weren’t straightforward.

Juventus launched a hijack attempt for Robertson, while Liverpool explored a move for Argentina international Senesi.

Thankfully for those of a Spurs persuasion, Senesi remains on course to sign and according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, so too will Robertson.

Andy Robertson will join Tottenham – Fabrizio Romano

He wrote on X: “Tottenham reach verbal agreement to sign Andy Robertson, here we go!

“Pact expected to be respected and deal to be signed soon despite Juventus proposal to try hijack the deal.

“Robertson, wanted by #THFC last January and again now with De Zerbi. It’s happening.”

As mentioned, De Zerbi wanted Robertson who will add leadership, experience and a winning mentality to a squad that sorely lacks all three.

At 32, Robertson’s best is clearly behind him, though after successive 17th-placed finishes, the need for a radical squad shake-up was painfully clear.

And with Robertson and Senesi arriving on free transfers, there’ll be plenty of cash left over for eye-catching coups further forwards…

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Record-breaking Tottenham transfer approved

Spurs twice bid for Man City winger, Savinho, last summer. The Brazilian was open to joining the north London club who spared no expense with their biggest bid reportedly totalling €80m / roughly £70m.

If accepted, Tottenham would have made Savinho the most expensive signing in their history, surpassing the £65m (add-ons included) paid to sign Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth in 2024.

However, City rejected the bids after failing to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid. Savinho would go on to sign a new contract at the Etihad, but after a frustrating campaign in which starts were few and far between, his future is a hot topic once again.

Trusted reporter Romano recently revealed Spurs have ‘reactivated talks’ with Man City for the left-footer’s transfer.

He added Savinho ‘will be a Spurs player’ if the two clubs agree a fee given the Brazilian is once again open to joining Tottenham.

And on Wednesday, our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news of Man City giving the green light to Savinho’s sale.

Bailey explained: “Manchester City have informed Savinho he can leave the club this summer.”

He added: “Sources close to the situation indicate Spurs remain huge admirers of Savinho’s profile, and the player himself is also understood to be very open to the idea of a move to north London.

“Tottenham believe the Brazilian’s directness, creativity and ability to operate across multiple attacking positions would fit well within their evolving squad plans ahead of next season.”

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