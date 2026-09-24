Roberto De Zerbi sack update emerges as Tottenham plan appointment of new ‘executive’

Roberto De Zerbi is under increasing pressure after Tottenham’s dismal start to the season, and the club are reportedly keen to bring in a new ‘senior executive’ as speculation over a potential sacking continues.

Spurs sit bottom of the Premier League table after picking up just two points from their opening five games, , despite them spending over £300million over the summer.

The situation has inevitably led to speculation that De Zerbi, who was only appointed Tottenham manager in March, could be relieved of his duties.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, however, Spurs are first looking to appoint a new ‘sporting official’ before making a decision on De Zerbi’s future, and a sacking over the international break appears unlikely.

“Roberto De Zerbi joined on a long-term project and my feeling with Tottenham is there’s not really a sporting infrastructure in place to make a decision,” Jacobs said, as cited by GiveMeSport.

“If these results continue, all these well-run clubs have to think about a succession plan. I’m not expecting a surprise departure in the international break, but he will know results need to improve quickly.

“Behind the scenes at Tottenham they are relatively calm, and I’m still told the intent is to explore whether another sporting official, a co-sporting director or some form of senior executive is necessary.”

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“Maybe only after they find that name in whatever capacity will they start to understand if they need to assess Roberto De Zerbi.

“He came in for a long-term project and some of the teething problems that have slowed Spurs down have been expected.

“I don’t think De Zerbi felt everything was going to improve overnight, but there’s no doubt they don’t look any better than they did last season, and we’re in a results-driven business, so Carrick and De Zerbi, to some degree, are in the same boat.”

Tottenham look set to stick with De Zerbi – for now

It is the first time in 18 years that Spurs find themselves bottom of the pile after five games of the new season, but the club aren’t panicking just yet.

TEAMtalk revealed in an update earlier this week that Tottenham remain fully behind the Italian, despite him winning just four of his 14 matches in charge and with his win percentage rate at the club now sitting at an alarming 28.57%.

One source exclusively told us: “There is nobody better than Roberto to turn this around; this was never an easy fix, despite the summer outlay. He is very much still the man for Tottenham.”

The message has been clear: De Zerbi was always expected to need more than 14 games to turn things around, and Spurs are willing to give him that time.

The international break provides his team with an opportunity to reset. Football is of course a results business, though, so a turnaround is required.

Following the international break, Tottenham face Manchester United at Old Trafford, followed by a home clash against Coventry City.

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