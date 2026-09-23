Tottenham urged to splash out £50m to sign Sunderland star, who would be a ‘very good buy’ for De Zerbi

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has told the club that a hat-trick scoring Premier League striker would be a “very good buy” with a £50million price tag mooted.

Spurs spent over £300million in the summer and are bottom of the league after five games. They’ve scored just twice in those five games – both coming in a loss against Aston Villa.

None of their attackers have found the net yet, with the goals scored by Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke.

King has told Tottenham they still need a striker and Brian Brobbey, who scored a hat-trick in a 5-3 loss against Manchester City at the weekend, would be a good option.

He told Football Insider: “He’s had a good school, really. He was at Ajax, then he went to Leipzig, then he went back to Ajax.

“Last season he was top scorer for Sunderland with seven goals, and certainly the way he finished against Man City, he did take his goals well. He’s a Dutch international. Sunderland picked him up, paid decent money for him. I think that could be a very good buy for [Tottenham].

“If you say to Sunderland that there’s a bigger club out there, then I think Sunderland would be quite upset by the term of bigger club than Sunderland. Sunderland have got great support, they’ve got a great history.

“He’s beginning to look a very good investment for £22m. When you think what Tottenham paid for their centre-forwards, and by the way, Tottenham still need a centre-forward.

“I think he’d be interesting for anybody. If you’re going to score goals like you did against Man City, but when you look back and think he was a top scorer last year with seven goals, maybe that’s why he’s still at Sunderland.

“Maybe if that had been 17, things would have changed. So this season, it’s going to be interesting to see how many goals he does get. That £22m investment could become a £50m sale.”

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Brian Brobbey ‘going to a big club’

Football presenter James Allcott feels Brobbey is going to get a big move before long.

He said: “He’s going to a big club pretty soon. Once we get to the summer people will be clamouring for him and he’ll cost a certain amount.

“I think he’d do ok. Man United, if they’d had someone like him to bring on if [Benjamin] Sesko’s not fit or not right, that would be huge for them.”

Brobbey’s valuation has been said to be £50million by other outlets of late.

Though there should be caution, in the fact that he did only score seven goals in his debut Premier League season, and his three goals against City were the first three he’s scored this term.

Yes, it’s impressive that he bagged a hat-trick against the side who are top of the league, but he must now build on that to maintain the interest it appears he’s having.