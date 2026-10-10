Tottenham make Roberto De Zerbi sack call after Man Utd draw

Tottenham Hotspur have decided not to sack Roberto De Zerbi as their manager, despite the failure to win against Manchester United at Old Trafford, TEAMtalk understands.

Spurs played out a 1-1 draw with Man Utd away from home in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

After a goalless first half, Bryan Mbeumo put Man Utd in the lead in the 73rd minute.

Tottenham were reduced to 10 players just five minutes later, as Rodrigo Bentancur was shown a straight red card for headbutting Luke Shaw.

The north London club did not give up and found the back of the net in the second minute of injury time through Dominic Solanke.

The draw with Man Utd leaves Tottenham third from bottom in the Premier League table.

De Zerbi’s side have picked up just three points from six matches.

Tottenham spent £334million on new players in the summer transfer window, and the club’s owners, ENIC, would have expected a much better result.

De Zerbi did well to steer Tottenham out of relegation fears last season and finish 17th in the Premier League table after taking over on March 31, 2026.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium faithful were/are expecting at least a push for the Premier League top four this season, but it seems that a relegation fight is on the cards again.

Spurs have finished 17th in the Premier League table for the past two seasons.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham have no plans to sack De Zerbi.

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Tottenham kept faith in Roberto De Zerbi during international break

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 21 that the Tottenham hierarchy believe that De Zerbi is the right manager to take the club forward.

One source explained to TEAMtalk at the time: “There is nobody better than Roberto to turn this around; this was never an easy fix, despite the summer outlay. He is very much still the man for Tottenham.”

Bailey said: “Tottenham invested heavily during the summer after a difficult campaign last season, and the hierarchy remain convinced that De Zerbi needs the opportunity to get more from the squad they assembled.

“The feeling is that the players have simply not performed at the required level and that De Zerbi remains the coach most capable of correcting that.

“There is also an acknowledgement that the situation was never expected to be an instant fix, despite the scale of the summer spending.

“For now, therefore, there is no managerial search taking place at Tottenham and no move to look beyond De Zerbi.”

Tottenham STILL backing Roberto De Zerbi

We can now report that even after the draw with Man Utd at Old Trafford, Tottenham’s stance on De Zerbi has not changed.

Sources have told our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Tottenham will not sack De Zerbi as the manager.

We understand that De Zerbi was frustrated at the lack of progress for his Tottenham team before the international break.

Tottenham were concerned that De Zerbi could leave his role given his frustration with the team in the opening weeks of the new season.

Sources have told us that Tottenham remain confident that De Zerbi will turn things around for the north London club.

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