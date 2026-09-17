Roberto De Zerbi warned over timeframe for Tottenham sack after being accused of contract ‘heist’

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto de Zerbi is feeling the heat after a woeful start to the season

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Danny Murphy has declared how long it will be before the club hit the panic button over Roberto De Zerbi’s future, while the Italian has been accused of robbing the club blind over the five-year contract he signed back in April.

De Zerbi rescued Spurs from the drop when he was brought in for the final seven games of last season, when it had looked inevitable that the club were heading into the second tier of English football for the first time in almost 50 years.

After that major scare, majority Tottenham shareholders ENIC splashed out more than £300million on new signings for De Zerbi to add some much-needed quality to his squad.

However, it’s been a disastrous start to the new campaign, with Spurs winless and goalless in their first four Premier League outings, while they also crashed out of the Carabao Cup at Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

And, speaking after that game, Murphy revealed how long he thinks it will be before club chiefs pull the trigger on the former Brighton boss – although he remains confident De Zerbi can turn things around.

Speaking on White & Jordan on talkSPORT, Murphy said: “They’ll climb up the table. I still think they’ll be in the top half.

“I am surprised how poorly they’ve started, but actually the turnover of players, a lot of new players have come in, some of them late. He’s not yet established his best 11.

“There’s a few decisions when you watch them play. I’ve done most of the games where it’s kind of a little bit baffling, but they’ve got enough.

“It’s just about getting through this initial bad spell. Last night didn’t help.

“I think he picked a strong team, which he should have done because he’s under a bit of pressure.

“He’s got a lot of quality and competition for places, but he picked a really strong team and they played okay.

“They missed a couple of big chances in the first half which can change momentum in a game, but to lose 3-1 it’s a little embarrassing.

“There comes a point with every manager at every club where the fans will start and if they lose to Villa at the weekend before the international break, all of a sudden amazingly he’s under pressure.

“Even if they lose at the weekend, I still think they’ll give him a month or two after they get back from the international break.”

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De Zerbi accused of contract ‘heist’ at Tottenham

Meanwhile, former AC Milan and Barcelona forward Christophe Dugarry has suggested that De Zerbi duped Tottenham into giving him a big contract when they were in desperate need of a savior.

Some pundits have said that cracks are already starting to appear at Spurs, and that the Italian’s spell at N17 could end in disaster.

And Dugarry claimed De Zerbi has not achieved anything to warrant the reputation he has in football, revealing that he has never been convinced by the Italian, in a scathing attack on his managerial ability.

Speaking about De Zerbi (via RMC Sport), Dugarry said: “He signed for five years, the heist he pulls off, without the balaclava. It’s insane!

“And now they pay you every week in England so you can go. What he’s doing is magnificent. He’s proven so much in football that he’s incredible.

“I never understood what this man’s true level was.

“I’m told he did well at Brighton, Sassuolo, and I don’t remember where else. For me, he’s not an absolute benchmark for coaching big clubs; he had his chance. For now, he’s struggling to seize it.”

De Zerbi will be hoping his side can break out of their early-season rut when Aston Villa head to north London for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

He is, however, expected to be handed a major boost ahead of the game with the return of a key first-team starter from injury.

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