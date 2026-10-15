Tottenham: De Zerbi’s FIVE striker shortlist revealed as January signing greenlit – Brazil int’l, Prem veteran…

Tottenham Hotspur have made the addition of a new centre-forward a clear priority ahead of the January transfer window, and TEAMtalk can reveal that Roberto De Zerbi has five potential options in mind.

The Italian is seeking a greater cutting edge to his attack after a difficult start to the Premier League season, which currently sees Spurs sit in the bottom three and winless after six outings.

The north London club already possess Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush, with the latter on a loan to buy, yet sources indicate the Italian remains keen to strengthen further, especially with Richarlison expected to depart.

Benfica’s Vangelis Pavlidis is one of the leading options under consideration, as TEAMtalk previously reported. The 27-year-old Greece international has enjoyed a prolific campaign, scoring 14 goals in 13 appearances, and Tottenham scouts have watched him extensively.

He wants a move to the Premier League, sources state, which could favour Tottenham over continental rivals such as Barcelona.

However, any move faces significant obstacles, most notably that Benfica are reluctant to sell mid-season and have protected his value with a €100million (£84.5m) release clause, making a January deal unlikely and a summer 2027 pursuit more realistic.

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Pavlidis one of five Tottenham options being explored

Espanyol striker Roberto Fernández has also climbed rapidly up their shortlist.

The 24-year-old Spaniard has impressed with his form this term, earning a senior call-up, and as we previously reported De Zerbi views him as a top option for 2027.

Recruitment staff have intensified their work on the player, believing he possesses the profile required to lead the line in north London.

Real Madrid’s Brazil international, Endrick, remains another name under discussion.

With limited minutes under José Mourinho, the Brazilian could become available on loan or permanently in January, and Tottenham have been given the green light to explore a deal should the opportunity arise.

Freiburg’s Igor Matanović has also attracted enquiries, though a mid-season exit looks difficult, while Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta offers a more readily available Premier League alternative with both Palace and the forward keen to explore exit options.

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With Tottenham having already invested heavily in the summer, any January activity will need to balance ambition with financial prudence.

However, the owners do believe in De Zerbi and are ready to back him with the firepower needed to climb the table.