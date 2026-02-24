Tottenham Hotspur are intensifying their search for a new goalkeeper, and TEAMtalk can reveal that Lens’ standout shot-stopper Robin Risser has emerged as an option to replace Guglielmo Vicario, who the club have decided to offload in the summer.

Risser, just 21, has been a revelation for Lens this season, playing a pivotal role in their unexpected rise as Ligue 1 title contenders.

His commanding performances have not only caught the eye of Spurs’ scouting and recruitment department but have also put him firmly in the frame for a place in France’s World Cup squad.

Sources indicate that Risser is under serious consideration for France’s pre-World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Colombia, a testament to his rapid ascent and growing reputation on the European stage.

We understand Tottenham’s hierarchy has already made the decision to move on from current first-choice goalkeeper Vicario at the end of the season, regardless of who takes over as the club’s next permanent manager.

The club is determined to secure a top-class replacement, and Risser’s name is now high on their shortlist. Spurs have been casting a wide net, with Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen, Manchester City’s James Trafford, and Sunderland’s Robin Roefs also attracting attention.

However, it is Risser who has particularly impressed the club’s recruitment team in recent weeks, with his performances for Lens marking him out as one of Europe’s most promising young goalkeepers.

Tottenham face competition for Ligue 1 stopper

The competition for Risser’s signature is fierce. Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have both been monitoring the Frenchman closely in recent weeks, underlining the level of interest from the Premier League.

With several top clubs across Europe also tracking his progress, Spurs may need to act decisively if they are to secure one of the continent’s hottest goalkeeping prospects.

Risser has conceded just 20 goals in 23 Ligue 1 matches this season, keeping nine clean sheets in the process, and is a key reason why Lens trail Paris Saint-Germain by just two points and are in the race for the title.

As the summer transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on Robin Risser’s next move and whether Tottenham can win the race for a player tipped for both domestic and international stardom.

With Vicario set to leave North London, signing a top-quality goalkeeper to replace him could prove pivotal for Spurs after what has been a disastrous 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Latest Tottenham news: Van de Ven uncertainty / Moore update

Meanwhile, we have revealed that Spurs have put contract talks with centre-back Micky van de Ven on hold, as they focus their efforts on avoiding relegation.

Real Madrid are one of several top sides interested in the Dutchman, who is reluctant to commit his long-term future to Tottenham amid their struggles on the pitch.

In other news, Rangers are determined to re-sign Tottenham youngster Mikey Moore on loan again next season, and that is something the London side will consider if he is guaranteed regular playing time.

However, this is another deal that could hinge on relegation. If Spurs were to go down, they would likely keep hold of Moore and play him in the second tier.

Tottenham currently sit 16th in the Premier League table – only four points above the drop zone – with interim boss Igor Tudor tasked with getting them out of trouble.

