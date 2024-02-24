Tottenham rocked by brutal rejection as La Liga star reveals he’s better off shining in Spain

Tottenham Hotspur will find it very difficult to sign Loic Bade, as the Frenchman has explained why he wants to remain at Sevilla.

Tottenham and Manchester United both looked into the possibility of landing Bade last summer to improve their defensive ranks. However, the two clubs opted to prioritise other deals, which saw the centre-back stay at Sevilla.

Tottenham once again set their sights on Bade in the January transfer window. But the North London side did not take their interest any further, and it now looks like a deal will never materialise.

In an interview with Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Bade has confirmed that clubs are ‘interested’ in securing his services, though he feels it will be best for his career if he continues to develop at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

“(It’s) normal. I try to work, and I try to concentrate on the games. Then it’s football, sometimes there are teams that are interested, but we work,” the player said.

When asked if he’d consider a move to the Premier League with Tottenham this summer, Bade replied: “No, no. Better here, I’m very happy.”

DON’T MISS: Tottenham face devastating Ange Postecoglou exit with ‘three wealthier clubs’ plotting moves

A switch to Tottenham would not be Bade’s first experience in England, as he was on loan at Nottingham Forest between September and December 2022. However, the former France U21 international did not even make a single appearance for Forest, which resulted in the loan being terminated in January 2023.

Bade went on to spend the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla. After impressing coaches at the La Liga outfit, club chiefs were convinced to pay Rennes €12million to capture him permanently last summer.

It will be disappointing for Spurs that they cannot sign Bade, as he is a talented young defender who has the potential to shine at the highest level. Although, Ange Postecoglou does already have a right-footed defender capable of providing cover and competition for Cristian Romero.

The player in question is Radu Dragusin, who joined Spurs from Genoa in a £25.7m deal last month. Dragusin is still getting used to life in England and has made three appearances for Spurs so far.

READ MORE: Tottenham risking Leeds Utd transfer collapse after staggering new price tag emerges